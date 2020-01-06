The 2020 Golden Globes saw a whole host of British talent take home the glittering awards with both Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman among the winners. But it wasn't just the awards that caught the public's attention. It was the outfits the Brits wore. From Jodie Comer's humongous green gown to Lucy Boynton's metallic number, here's how to copy the British stars' Golden Globes 2020 looks.

It's hard to say who stole the show fashion-wise on the red carpet. Comer and Colman's dresses certainly took up the most space with their billowing silhouettes and puffy sleeves. But it was hard to take your eyes off Boynton's silver showstopper or Waller-Bridge's suave suit or even Gugu Mbatha-Raw's dazzling Gucci design.

Of course, budding copycats could just go and buy the original non-bespoke gowns. But if you don't fancy shelling out thousands of pounds for one look, there's a much cheaper way to recreate the Golden Globes glamour. You may not look identical to your homegrown idols, but you'll look pretty darn close.

So whether you're looking for a chic two-piece to profess your love for Fleabag's creator or want to steal Villanelle's (sorry, Comer's) style, head straight this way for some affordable dupes.

1. Jodie Comer Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images In The Style Jaeger Lorna Luxe Green Atonement Maxi Dress, In The Style, £35 Ostrich Feather Bag, Jaeger, £99 Jodie Comer's emerald Mary Katrantzou gown boasted a huge silhouette and puffy sleeves. Get a slightly less dramatic look via In The Style (available in UK size 6 to 20). When it comes to the Killing Eve star's Jimmy Choo clutch, Jaeger's feathery style is a much cheaper option.

2. Lucy Boynton Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images ASOS Daniel Footwear Extreme Shoulder Metallic Cocktail Dress, ASOS, £95 Perala Silver Leather Platform Sandals, Daniel Footwear, £62 Bohemian Rhapsody's Lucy Boynton stunned in a full metallic Louis Vuitton look, consisting of a pleated silver gown and matching platform heels. Get her look for much, much less with this silver dress (available in UK size 4 to 18) and coordinating platforms.

3. Phoebe Waller-Bridge Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Miss Selfridge Miss Selfridge Black Boucle Blazer, Miss Selfridge, £40 Black Boucle Pearl Mini Skirt, Miss Selfridge, £20 Fleabag queen Phoebe Waller-Bridge rocked up wearing a tweed trouser suit by Ralph & Russo. Tweed tends to be a little on the expensive side, but the high street offers plenty of bouclé options. Take this cute Miss Selfridge skirt suit, for example. Available in UK size 4 to 18.

4. Gugu Mbatha-Raw George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Galvan London Office Galvan London Sequinned Mini Dress, The Outnet, £255 Ted Baker Arayis Heels, Office, £70 Gugu Mbatha-Raw took the dazzling route in a gold sequinned Gucci gown. Long, fitted styles can be difficult to walk around in, so why not make life easier and opt for the mini version? With a whopping 70% off, this Galvan London dress is a dream. Pair it with these bow-adorned Ted Baker heels.

5. Olivia Colman Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Farfetch Dorothy Perkins Batsheva Prairie Metallic Puff Sleeve Dress, Farfetch, £390 Quiz Rose Gold Ornate Box Clutch Bag, Dorothy Perkins, £22.99 Only the best for the Queen who turned up to the ceremony in a regal Emilia Wickstead dress. This copycat puffy Batsheva gown (available in UK size 4 to 12) may be worth more than most of your wardrobe, but it's an investment to treasure for life. The golden box clutch makes the perfect finishing touch.