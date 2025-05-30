Your June Astrological Forecast

Spring has been full of refreshing changes alongside some cosmic ups and downs, but thanks to the astrology of June 2025, summer is getting off to a uniquely magical start. This month, all the personal planets are switching signs, promising plentiful positive energetic shifts. This month also brings a meaningful moment for bountiful planet Jupiter that’ll bestow all zodiac signs with some exciting blessings and opportunities. In short, you definitely don’t want to miss out on the major astrological events coming up in June.

Gemini season is reigning supreme as the month begins, and its busy-bodied and mentally-stimulating energy is especially potent during the first week, which finds intellectual Mercury in this quizzical air sign, too. But vibes quickly start shifting as a slew of planets switch signs back to back: lover Venus enters pleasure-seeking Taurus on June 6, chatty Mercury zooms into sensitive Cancer on June 8, and expansive planet Jupiter joins Mercury in Cancer the following day. Everyone's sensitivity levels and capacity to hold emotions are heightening now, and thanks to Gemini season, there’s still plenty of intellectual awareness here to lead the way with logic.

Mid-month brings a juicy full Strawberry Moon on June 11 that’s perfect for pushing the limits of your comfort zone. Meanwhile, motivational planet Mars enters rational Virgo on June 17, giving your goals and action plan a clearer and more concise shape. The manifestation-heavy vibes continue once Cancer season begins on June 20, as the sun will meet with lucky planet Jupiter for a cazimi on June 24, followed by a beautiful and auspicious new moon the following day. Set some summer intentions.

That’s just a quick sampling of what’s shaping up in this month’s cosmic landscape, but you can read on for your full June astrological forecast.

Big Gemini Season Energy

The first few weeks of the month comprise the majority of the Gemini season, which lights up everyone’s sense of curiosity and inspires more communication. Mentally-active planet Mercury also spends the first week of the month traveling alongside the sun in Gemini, which happens to be one of its home-base signs, making this an especially chit-chatty period of the month.

This portion of Gemini season is also especially significant and sparkly, as it brings some of the final days of lucky planet Jupiter’s year-long transit through Gemini, which kicked off last spring. This abundant planet blows a kiss to both relationship-oriented Venus and wounded-healer Chiron during the first days of June, wrapping up its Gemini journey with an opportunity to heal your heart and discover renewed strength through connection.

Seeking Pleasure With Venus In Taurus

Get ready to embrace the luscious vibes of late spring and early summer, as romantic planet Venus will prance into its home sign of Taurus on June 6. This indulgent earth sign likes to take things slow and make things sensual, so physical connections in relationships may feel especially important, and showing affection through luxurious gifts and experiences will go a long way. Because Venus also governs values and pleasure, it’s also a time to embrace your hedonistic side and enjoy the finer things in life.

Thinking Emotionally With Mercury In Cancer

It’s still Gemini season, but the impending emotional vibes of Cancer season will start to seep through the lighthearted and airy cracks once Mercury enters Cancer on June 8. This transit can make people feel especially sensitive in the way they think and communicate, so it’ll be easy for feelings to get hurt through your words if you’re not careful during these next few weeks. There’s also a tendency to think with your heart more than your head now, so check yourself if you notice that your emotions are clouding your judgment.

Jupiter Makes A Big Move Into Cancer

One of spring’s most exciting cosmic moments comes on June 9, when the mighty planet Jupiter moves into Cancer. Jupiter is known as a force of abundance and a bringer of blessings in astrology, and this marks the first time in more than 10 years that it’ll be in the watery realm of Cancer. The start of this has the potential to give people an incredible capacity for emotional depth and a deeper ability to feel compassion and connection. It can open up your inner world, allowing for a greater understanding of your feelings and those of others.

An Adventurous Full Moon On June 11

The last full moon of the spring hits on June 11, and it’s rising in the free-spirited and adventure-seeking sign of Sagittarius. While Gemini season has everyone flitting about from one bit of information or conversation to the next, this lunation brings a perspective shift, asking you to zoom out and get in touch with the bigger picture. How do all these little connections fit in with your higher aspirations? Now’s your chance to stand back and start squeezing the puzzle pieces into place.

Getting Precise With Mars In Virgo

Due to its winter retrograde cycle, fierce and determined planet Mars has spent the past nine months bobbing between the signs of Cancer and Leo. But it’s finally leaving this duo of signs behind and charging ahead on its zodiacal journey, as it enters orderly and organized Virgo on June 17. During this time, we’re taking all the passion and drive we generated during Leo season and applying Virgo’s keen eye for detail to our goals, allowing us to take well-planned and practical actions toward clear-cut objectives.

Summer Solstice & A Bright Cancer Season

Mark your calendar for June 20, as this marks the day of the summer solstice — aka the first day of summer in the Northern hemisphere and the longest day of the year. Embrace the sunny vibes! Today is also the first day of Cancer season, as the sun will shift out of quick-thinking Gemini and dive into this sentimental water sign’s seas. This first month of summer is a time for familial bonding, being more gentle with your feelings, and generally showing more sensitivity and tenderness in all that you do.

Cancer season gets off to a very lush and auspicious start thanks to the powerful Jupiter cazimi taking place on June 24. This alignment refers to the conjunction of Jupiter with the sun, which only happens once a year, and it can amplify everyone’s sense of confidence, care, and compassion. Lead with your heart.

A Lucky New Moon On June 25

Summer’s beautiful start is made even more magical by the gorgeous new moon that rises on June 25. The moon will be renewing itself right alongside the sun and fortune-filled Jupiter, infusing this lunation with abundance, good luck, and a cosmic Midas touch. Set some summer intentions from the heart, as this is one of the most auspicious and emotionally fulfilling new moons of the year.

Express Yourself With Mercury In Leo

Communication is about to get a lot flashier come June 26, as that’s when Mercury zooms into the sunny fire sign of Leo. Expressing yourself with passion, flair, and flamboyance will come naturally now, and you may find that you feel a little more gregarious and social than usual. These final days of the month are also great for generating some creative ideas and channeling mental inspiration, so embrace the things that light up your mind with excitement.