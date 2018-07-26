To celebrate the chain's turning 81, on Fri., Jul. 27, Krispy Kreme is selling a dozen doughnuts for $1, with purchase of any other dozen. That's right, for one day only you can get 24 doughnuts for the price of a dozen, for only a dollar extra, but that's not all: Krispy Kreme will also be debuting a brand new birthday-flavored glazed confetti doughnut. The new birthday doughnut is made with cake flavored dough (you know, that nostalgic, sweet vanilla flavor that makes you think of your childhood birthday cakes that came out of boxes) and has rainbow sprinkles mixed into it. The doughnut is then coated in the classic Original glaze and then topped off with some extra rainbow sprinkles. This birthday doughnut is definitely ~extra~ and that's how it should be. Wouldn't you want to go all out after 81 laps around the sun?

If this rainbow decorated birthday doughnut sounds good to you, you'll want to jump on the offer as quickly as possible. The company is only releasing the special flavor for a limited time and they suspect supplies will only last until Aug. 2, so that gives you a week to get your paws on it.

In the spirit of birthdays, here are a few fun facts about the doughnut chain that you might not already know about:

The Original Recipe Was Purchased

Vernon Rudolph, the founder of the company, bought the original founding recipe off of a French chef in New Orleans, Louisiana. It was a special yeast raised recipe that was not common for doughnuts at the time. The company first opened in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on Jul. 13, 1937 — meaning their birthday has technically already passed! The first store in 1937 was not opened to the public and was only used as a bakery.

Doughnuts Were Sold Through A Hole In The Wall

Originally, the doughnuts were made to be sold straight to grocery stores. But the smell of warm doughnuts carried out onto the streets and people started crowding around the building and asking if they could buy the doughnuts directly. To make this a reality, Rudolph cut a hole in the building's exterior and sold the doughnuts to passerby's this way — a literal doughnut hole. Of course once that became successful, they opened up more public stores across the country.

Krispy Kreme Made Its Own Doughnut Machines

In the 1950s, Krispy Kreme started working with engineers to invent machines that could streamline and control the doughnut-making process. With doughnuts in so many stores across the country, Rudolph wanted to make sure that there was a strong sense of quality control and the machines accomplished just that.

Krispy Kreme Is In The Smithsonian

In 1997, Krispy Kreme was welcomed into the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History as a part of the American icons exhibitions. In the exhibit, artifacts from the company are featured, like some of the original doughnut plant inventions.