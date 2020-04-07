Life may feel pretty dire right now, but there's one thing I can guarantee will cheer you up a little, if only for one night, and it's a natural phenomenon you'll want to take advantage of. The third "supermoon" of the year will be hitting our skies this evening, so here's how to watch the April 2020 pink supermoon in the UK, and what you can expect to see.

What is the pink supermoon?

A supermoon (also known as a perigean full moon or a perigee syzygy) occurs when the full moon is at its closest point to Earth in its monthly orbit. It therefore appears larger and more impressive when we see it in the sky. There have already been two this year, making April the third month in a row we've been able to spot them. This one will apparently be as close to Earth as 356,907km (221,772 miles).

What makes this one special is that it is considered a "pink moon" in folklore as it coincides with the time of year when spring flower blossoms. However, this doesn't actually mean the moon itself will appear pink to the eye.

"Unfortunately the moon is not going to be pink," Dr Emily Drabek-Maunder of Greenwich University told the Express. "The April fool's moon is always nicknamed the pink moon according to the old farmer almanac."

Don't feel too disgruntled though; this one will still be pretty impressive. "This particular supermoon is really special because it is technically the brightest full moon of 2020," explained Drabek-Maunder.

When will it happen?

If you're interested in catching a glimpse of this very special moon, it'll be in the sky all night, from moonrise on Tuesday (April 7) to moonset on Wednesday (April 8). It's set to be at its fullest around 3.35am on Wednesday, meaning you may want to set an alarm if you want to get a really good view.

Where is best to view it from?

It is best to view the supermoon from high up, meaning those who live on hilltops or higher ground will benefit from better views, most likely. Either way, right now it's safer to stay inside, and as it'll be so bright, you're likely to spot it from inside anyway. Simply turn off all the lights in your home and look to the east.

Those in Northern England will have the best chance of seeing it on Tuesday night, and the south-east should look out for it on Wednesday. Unfortunately, those in Scotland, Wales, and other parts of England may miss out as they are expecting unfavourable weather conditions.