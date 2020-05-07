From the selfies of NHS workers after a gruelling shift to Captain Tom Moore's incredible fundraising efforts, the UK has seen powerful images of strength, togetherness, and resilience over the past few weeks. To further capture the nation's mood, Kate Middleton has joined forces with the National Portrait Gallery to launch a new photography competition, Hold Still. And she wants you to take part.

To mark the launch, the Duchess of Cambridge gave an interview via video call to This Morning, detailing the project's aim and ambitions. “Hold Still aims to capture a portrait of the nation," she said. "The spirit of the nation, what everyone is going through at this time. Photographs reflecting resilience, bravery, kindness – all those things that people are experiencing.”

The Duchess and National Portrait Gallery are encouraging budding photographers of any age and skill level to submit images based on one of three themes: helpers and heroes; new normal; and acts of kindness.

Kate is a keen photographer herself – often behind the lens to capture Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – and patron of the historic London institution.

Speaking to This Morning, the Duchess of Cambridge said she was "struck by some of the incredible images we’ve seen which have given us an insight into the experiences and stories of people across the country. Some desperately sad images showing the human tragedy of this pandemic and other uplifting pictures."

These images include a photo of West Midlands ambulance service nurse Aimée Goold after a 13-hour shift treating coronavirus patients, her face bruised with the imprint of her PPE mask. Also featured is a striking image of 79-year-old Jack Dodsley, dancing with a health worker at Newfield Nursing Home in Sheffield.

Hold Still is open for entries now, and the deadline for submissions is June 18, 2020. Images "will be assessed on the emotion and experience rather than its photographic quality or technical expertise," says National Portrait Gallery. 100 images will be shortlisted by the Duchess herself to feature in a virtual exhibition on the Gallery’s website. A selection of images will also be shown across the UK later in the year, too.

Submit your entry via the National Portrait Gallery website