Hair colour trends over the years have become bolder and more far reaching in their appeal. From embracing grey hair to going pastel pink, nothing is off the table when it comes to modern colouring. And one trend that has piqued my interest in recent months is Nordic White colour. Let's look into what this actually is, and how to get Nordic white hair at home or in the salon.

Nordic white hair is, as its name suggests, inspired by the icy landscape of Norway, and the silvery hair some of its residents have. It's a step up from bleach blonde and grey locks, combining the two to create a super pale hue that is pretty much completely white with a subtle silvery hint.

If you're still confused about the Nordic white hair trend, I'm just going to point you in the direction of Game Of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen. Even before I started watching the show (I am currently only on Season 2, don't judge me), I was in awe of Khaleesi's incredible locks. And while I am constantly wondering who her stylist is (those braids, though), it's the colour that solidifies her status as having the coolest hair on the show, quite literally.

Like many of these more 'extreme' trends however, Nordic white isn't the easiest to achieve, and can take a great deal of maintenance. Colourist Nikki Ferrera told Allure that those with fair brown hair through to light blonde hair would be best suited to achieving this super light shade, fellow colourist Daniel Tetreault also explained to the publication that it takes a long while to achieve this level of white:

"Creating platinum-white hair takes patience and consistency — these results are done in five- to eight-hour sessions, depending on the client's starting point and the condition of their hair," he said.

And I'm sure that most stylists would agree that heading to a salon to create a Nordic blonde shade is advisable, over trying to do it yourself without assistance. Plus, as bleaching can be such a heavy-going process for hair, it's also advisable to research a salon or colourist who's really going to look after your locks.

But, if you're really set on getting the look at home, there are some products you can try. For a colour like this one, I would go direct to Bleach London and their range of colour altering products.

They have a bunch of products to take you from blonde to white, and I would start with this Silver Complete Bleach Kit, £35, which has pretty much everything you need in it to go Nordic white. If your hair isn't super blonde already, use the Total Bleach first, before then using the White Toner (always remember to do a patch test before using any of these colour products).

That should bring you to an effective white hue, and to then intensify the colour and help to maintain it and keep hair healthy, use the Silver Shampoo and Conditioner every few washes, and the masks within the kit.

You could also pick up one of the brand's Super Cool Colour bottles in White Heat, to use every few washes for brighter colour.

And just like that, winter is coming.