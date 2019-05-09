Coffee is not exclusively a first-thing-in-the-morning beverage. Our beloved bestie caffeine can carry us throughout the day. And we can switch up our coffee order as the day progresses from commute to happy hour. And oh how Starbucks is making happy hour even happier. Today, May 9, you can get discounted Frappuccinos. Once you've figured out how to get 50% off Frappuccinos at Starbucks today, take a break from your desk and revive the rest of your work day with a half off blended beverage.

It's Thursday and we're there, guys, we're at the end of another work week. If this one seemed sluggish, you can finish strong with a boost from Starbucks. Happy hours aren't just for rooftop bars anymore. Starbucks is getting in on the action for coffee lovers. And its timing couldn't be better, especially if you need a pick-me-up between that lunch and 5 p.m. grey area. Per Thrillist, the happy hour starts at 3 p.m. and will run through closing at participating Starbucks locations.

The deal offers 50% off of frappuccinos, a blended favorite, sized grande and beyond. However, pre-bottled frapps are not included in this happy hour deal. According to website Fast Food Menu Prices, a grande coffee frapp retails at $3.95. Make sure your local Starbucks is a participating location by calling ahead first. If they are, you'll want all the deets on how to secure that happy hour frapp.

If you're not already a Starbucks reward program member, download the Starbucks app and sign up. Even though a new app might cost you some precious phone storage space, this app and these deals are worth making room for. Plus, the good news is, it's totally free to sign up for the reward program. The app is where you'll find the happy hour deal for today's 50% off of frapps. Once you've become a member, check your inbox. You'll find your coupon for today's deal there. All you have to do is show your barista the coupon. Congratulations, you've just secured yourself a sweet deal on an afternoon frapp. Sometimes life can really be that easy.

This isn't the first time Starbucks has hooked customers up. The coffee chain has a knack for letting us know that our daily Starbucks visits are appreciated. In Aug. 2018 Starbucks dished out free Pumpkin Spice Lattes because the world can sometimes be a kind, warm, and beautiful place. That happy hour deal was a buy one, get one deal so everyone and their mother got to enjoy the famed latte. In Nov. 2018 Starbucks was back at it again. This time, customers could score themselves a free reusable Starbucks holiday cup. And now with half off frapps, Starbucks has proven that their deals are too good to miss. So don't!

The Frappuccino menu at Starbucks is ~extensive~ so you'll have lots of flavor options. Go classic with a Coffee frapp or live large with a S'mores frapp. Get into the spirit of the season with a Strawberry frapp or keep it cool with Caramel. Whichever flavor you go for, you're getting yourself a half off frapp and therefore cannot go wrong. Cheers to happy hour getting so much happier.