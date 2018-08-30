What would you do if I told you there was a secret (or perhaps not-so-secret) way to get a free PSL at Starbucks today? Would you leap for joy? Would you sigh wearily and think, “Thank goodness for that — I’m desperately in need of caffeine”? Would you do something else entirely? Well, get ready for all of those reactions and more, because yes, I am about to tell you how to get a free Pumpkin Spice Latte at Starbucks today — or any other espresso drink, for that matter. You see, Aug. 30, 2018 has been designated a Starbucks Happy Hour day, so if you’re part of the in crowd, you can indulge in a delightful BOGO deal this afternoon: From 3 p.m. onward, Starbucks handcrafted espresso drinks, size Grande or larger, are buy one, get one free. Treat yourself; treat your work spouse; treat your bestie; treat your partner; treat whoever you like. You get a PSL! And you get a PSL! Everybody gets a PSL!

For the uninitiated, Starbucks Happy Hours are in-store events that enable customers to get excellent deals on specific drinks. They saw their beginnings way back in 2010, at which time they focused largely on Frappuccinos; indeed, Frappuccino Happy Hours, as they were called then, typically involved buy one, get one free deals specifically on the company's iconic blended beverages. Over time, however, the Starbucks Happy Hour program began to evolve, leading to a major revamp earlier this year: Beginning in the spring of 2018, the Happy Hour deals expanded their scope to include a wider array of the coffee giant’s offerings, but also became a bit more exclusive. They were invite-only, and often a perk for Starbucks Rewards members and Starbucks app users.

The good news, though, is that these days, you can also gain access to these events through the Starbucks Happy Hour website — whether or not you’re a Rewards member or app user. And that's definitely going to come in handy today, Aug. 30, 2018, because it just so happens to be the next Starbucks Happy Hour. Starting at 3 p.m. local time, the company’s handcrafted espresso beverages are buy one, get one free for drinks size Grande or larger, thanks to the event — and, as Elite Daily points out, that means you can get BOGO Pumpkin Spice Lattes. This is, after all, the first Starbucks Happy Hour to occur since the seasonal specialty made its triumphant return a few days ago.

As Thrillist notes, you can also mix and match your drinks, as long as they’re both a) espresso drinks, and b) a Grande or larger — that is, you don’t need to get two of the same drink, or even two of the same size drink (although if you order two different sizes, know that the free one will be the cheaper one ). If you want a PSL, but your buddy is more of a Caramel Macchiato person, the deal is good! If you’re trying to limit your afternoon caffeine intake, but your pal has no such compunctions, the deal is good! Any combination of espresso drinks (not including Frappuccinos, Starbucks Reserve drinks, regular hot and iced brewed coffee, or ready-to-drink beverages) can be used in conjunction with this BOGO deal.

If you’re not already a Starbucks Rewards member, here’s how to get access to today’s Happy Hour: Go to the Starbucks Happy Hour website and plug in the information it asks for. After you do so, you’ll be given a special code. If you show that code to your barista, voila! You’ll be able to take advantage of today’s Starbucks Happy Hour deal in all its caffeinated glory.

Have fun, kids. May your pumpkin spice-loving hearts be completely and utterly fulfilled.