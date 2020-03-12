The NHS website has provided a comprehensive list of COVID-19 symptoms and has advised that, if you are experiencing any, you should self-isolate and seek advice from medical professionals, who may ask you to get tested. But how do you get tested for coronavirus in the UK?

On March 11, the BBC reported that as the number of COVID-19 cases in the UK is set to rise and, in response, NHS England will scale up its capacity for testing people for the infection. This means 10,000 tests a day can be done – 8,000 more than was previously. Speaking on the BBC. NHS chief scientific officer Prof Dame Sue Hill said:

"Every hospital across the country, and the healthcare professionals who run them, are now actively planning to respond flexibly to manage new demand. The public can help us to help the country to stay safe by practising good hygiene and washing their hands more often, for at least 20 seconds."

If you think you might have coronavirus here’s what you need to do, based on advice from the NHS.

When should you get tested for coronavirus?

The symptoms of COVID-19 are a cough, shortness of breath, and a high temperature. If you are experiencing these symptoms, you should call 111 to get assistance. It is especially important to call if you’ve been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 or have recently come back from a country that’s classed as a high risk.

What are the first steps in getting tested for coronavirus in the UK?

If you’re concerned you may have COVID-19 then the best thing to do is to stay at home and avoid contact with other people. You shouldn’t go to your GP or hospital. Instead, call the NHS 111 number to seek their advice.

You will only be tested for COVID-19 if a medical professional thinks there's a "high chance" you could have it, according to the NHS website. What does the test for coronavirus involve in the UK?

If a medical professional thinks you may have COVID-19, they will direct you to the best testing location and they may take samples of blood, mucus from your nose, throat, or lungs, or a stool sample.

Where and how you are tested varies depending on area and case. Right now, there are three different ways you can be tested:

You may be asked to drive to a special testing site, or a hospital carpark, where a medical professional in protective gear will come out and test you through your car window. You may be asked to visit an isolation booth outside a hospitals. You mat be visited by a specialist testing team at home.

You’ll then be asked to isolate yourself until you’re told whether or not you have COVID-19.

Best practices

Whether you are experiencing the symptoms of COVID-19 or not, you should still try to keep yourself safe by making sure you wash your hands regularly and thoroughly and avoid touching your face.