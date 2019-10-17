Few artists from the early noughties hold quite as much clout as Avril Lavigne. Single handedly responsible for kicking off a tie-wearing trend that far too many of us have photographic evidence of, Lavigne is an icon through and through. So news that she's touring is basically Christmas come early. And if you're wondering how to get tickets for Avril Lavigne's UK tour dates, I've got you covered.

On April 1, Lavgine will be putting her best eyeliner on at Brixton Academy. Doors are at 7 p.m. and age restrictions apply.

Proving what a hard working lass she is, Lavigne will be going straight from South London up to the Northern city of Manchester, performing at the Manchester Apollo the very next day. Doors open at 7 p.m.

If you're keen to get your be involved in this slice of pop history, the tickets will go on sale on Friday Oct. 18 at 9 a.m. So cancel all morning plans, potential meetings, and work engagements. You need to get these tickets hot off the press (and also re-learn every Lavigne song ever, obviously).

As she's been out of the spotlight for quite a while, it's easy to wonder what Lavigne been up to all of this time. Well, sadly, her break from music actually came as a result of suffering from Lyme disease. Speaking to Billboard Magazine about her lowest ebb during her illness, the singer said:

"I had accepted that I was dying. And I felt in that moment like I was underwater and drowning, and I was trying to come up to gasp for air. And literally under my breath, I was like, 'God, help me keep my head above the water.'"

Her song, Head Above Water, is based on this experience, and was her first song since 2015.

According to lifestyle website Tyla, the generous star has pledged that £2 of every ticket sold on this new tour will be donated to her charity, the Avril Lavigne Foundation, in order to help those suffering from the disease.