Start your engines RuPaul's Drag Race fans because the hit U.S. competition show is on a world tour and werqing its way to the UK. The RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq The World tour previously arrived in the UK in May and June this year at cities including London, Manchester, Glasgow, and Birmingham. But if you missed out the fierceness of it all, do not despair as it's coming back and you can still get tickets for the RuPaul's Drag Race tour. Ranging from £34 to £113, tickets for the show are available on Ticketmaster.

The Werq The World tour, which is currently making it's way through it's North American leg, will be returning to the UK on Nov. 8 at the O2 Academy in Birmingham. The show consists of extravagant performances by the Drag Race cream of the crop. But if you're wondering what to expect in more detail, the official synopsis of the show reads:

"Your favorite drag stars return with a fierce new show for 2018 in The Official RuPaul's Drag Race World Tour! Hosted by Shangela with sickening performances by Detox, Kennedy Davenport, Kim Chi, Latrice Royale, Sharon Needles, Valentina and Violet Chachki! Presented by Voss Events in collaboration with World of Wonder and VH1."

If you're not free to make the show in November, have no fear as Ru and the gang will be returning again the following month. Yes, your favorutie queens will be sashaying their way around the UK throughout December for the Christmas Queens 2018 tour.

According to the official website, the Christmas Queens tour will arrive in the UK on Nov. 29 at the Symphony Hall in Birmingham before continuing to Manchester, Sunderland, Liverpool, Brighton, London, Bristol, Glasgow, and Belfast throughout the first half of December.

The official tour description reads: "Tis' the season to be Mary! RuPaul's Drag Race winner Bob The Drag Queen will host Christmas Queens Asia O’Hara, Blair St. Clair, Eureka O’Hara, Kameron Michaels, Manila Luzon, and Sharon Needles for a holiday spectacular you won't want to miss!"

Anyone looking to get their hands on tickets, the prices of which range between £42 to £133, can do so on the Christmas Queens tour website. According to the site, during shows, fans can expect to enjoy 10 percent off all drinks, and buy two cocktails for just £8 during the pre-show happy hour.

Michelle Visage on YouTube

If a fabulous RuPaul's Drag Race UK tour isn't enough for fans of the Emmy-Award winning show to look forward to, it was announced earlier in the year that Drag Race and its spin-off series All Stars will both be returning in 2019 for their 11th and fourth seasons, respectively. When discussing the renewal of the reality competition series, RuPaul said: "After 10 sickening seasons, the Drag Race phenomenon is just getting started," as Digital Spy reports. "I want to thank VH1 for providing this amazing platform for a whole new generation of super talented drag queens."

And it seems the success of the pop culture phenomenon knows no bounds. During the 2018 Emmy Awards, RuPaul's Drag Race won multiple prestigious trophies, including the gong for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program.

Having the chance to witness some of the show's most notable drag alumni in all their fabulous glory will make for the perfect early Christmas gift if you ask me. You really don't want to miss this iconic tour.