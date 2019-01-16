America has the Grammy's but Britain has the Brits, and the ceremony always has a unique edge that makes it special. There's celebrities getting merry, famous falls, and all of the Great British banter which comes in spades. It's been home to some of the most iconic performances in recent memory, with acts like Adele and Stormzy giving the nation something to feel patriotic about. The party's going to keep going this year, with performances from some of Britain's best still to come. So, here's how to get tickets to Brits Week.

Taking place during the same month as the Brit Awards, Brits Week will see a number of high profile performers playing a bunch of low profile venues around London, from Feb. 11 - 22nd, 2019, according to NME. As they report, on Mon, Jan. 14 the lineup for the week was announced, and it's got some star studded names. One of Britain's biggest and most controversial bands, The 1975 will be playing the 600 capacity venue the Garage, while metal fans will get to enjoy an intimate screamfest from Bring Me The Horizon in the 500 capacity venue The Dome.

Those are just a couple of performers from the eclectic lineup, which also includes the likes of Anne-Marie, Jake Bugg, Mabel, Jess Glynne, AJ Tracey, and Tom Odell, who will also be taking to the small stage. Here's how to get those tickets.

A very limited number of tickets will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 18 at 9 a.m. on the official Brits Week site — remember to keep it bookmarked — but otherwise, you'll have to enter a raffle for your chance to attend one of these once in a lifetime gigs. Since this is for charity (last year's gigs raised £650,000 for War Child, according to NME) you'll have to pay £5 to enter, but you can try your luck as many times as you like. That is until Feb. 4 at least, when the raffle will be closed.

If you get really unlucky, then you might still be able to see many of the above acts at the Brit Awards itself, which takes place towards the tail end of Brits Week, on Feb. 20, according to the awards' official site. If you hurry, you might still find some tickets on axs.com.

If you do manage to go, you'll be kept in the capable hands of comedian Jack Whitehall, who'll be returning to the awards as host for the second year in a row, the BBC confirmed on Nov. 29, 2018. He'll be there to rile up the celebs, and introduce what's expected to be some incredible live performances.

Taking place at the O2, according to the official Brits site, you'll get to see a whole host of live performances from musical royalty, including acts like Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Sam Smith, Stormzy, as well as last year's Brits Critics' Choice winner Jorja Smith. But that's not even the main event. Some of this year's nominees are legendary, and you'll get to see some sozzled acceptance speeches, as well as some well practiced "it was just an honour to be nominated" faces from them.

The BBC announced the full list of nominees on Jan. 12, with the likes of The 1975 and Jorja Smith competing for British album of the year. I reckon it'll be a big year for both acts, since The 1975 have been nominated for two categories, while Smith's also a contender for best British female solo artist and British breakthrough act. My money's on her.

On the other side of things, it's set to be a tight call for International female solo artist, with Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Christine & The Queens, and Janelle Monáe sparring for the title, all of whom I think released groundbreaking albums in 2018.

There's no news yet as to who's in the running for the Brit Global Success Award, a title that was inaugurated with One Direction in 2013, and has been won by Adele twice since then, according to Capital FM, but you'll get to find out on the night. You won't wanna miss it. Get tickets now, and make your friends jealous and make your own year by going to what'll surely be one of Britain's biggest and best events in the musical calendar.