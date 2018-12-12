I’m grateful to Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again for a lot of things. Lily James. Wardrobe inspiration for days. Pierce Brosnan singing again. But, I’d be remiss if I also didn’t mention Cher’s return to the big screen as she danced her way across Amanda Seyfried’s little hotel, belting out ‘SOS’. Unsurprisingly, the rest of the world was obsessed with it too and Cher has just answered all my prayers by announcing a new set of concert dates for 2019. And yes, the UK is included. Now obviously, the next question isn’t if you’re going to go - but how to get tickets to Cher’s UK tour because you’re obviously coming.

According to The Independent, it will be the first time in over 14 years that Cher last toured the UK so you know it’s going to be a mammoth event. The tickets for her five 2019 UK tour dates will go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, December 14, so you’ll want to set an alarm. I believe in life after love, but I also believe that the tickets are going to go like hotcakes the moment the floodgates are opened.

The tickets are being sold through AXS and according to Daily Post, they will go for between £45-150. You can buy them here.

If you’re trying to figure out which concert to go to, I’ll clear things up for you. She’s lined up just five 2019 UK tour dates: October 20 at The O2 in London; October 24 at the Manchester Arena in Manchester; October 26 at the Arena Birmingham in Birmingham; October 28 at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow and October 30 at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.

In a statement given to The Independent Cher said, “I’m very excited to bring this show to the U.K.. It was the first country to embrace Sonny & Cher, and it’s where we created and had our first success with 'Believe'.”

She also went on to call our fair isles her “second home” and if she ever wants to move over and make it her first one, I’m all for it. Somebody start the petition.

As for what you can expect from her concert tour? The Independent revealed she would be doing her big hits, as well as “new songs from the album Dancing Queen - Cher’s tribute to the music of ABBA - which was released earlier this year.”

The album was sold following the success of her appearance as Sophie’s grandmother Ruby Sheridan in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, which captivated not just Mr. Fernando Cienfuegos but also this gal right here.

It’s exciting because it means that you’ll basically be able to get your Mamma Mia, ABBA and Cher fix all in one go, which is music to my ears. That said if you’ve never seen the original stage musical, it’s still playing now in London and will be making the trip further north to the Edinburgh Playhouse on September 19-28. A new Mamma Mia experience has also just been announced in London called Mamma Mia! The Party, which includes a 3 course meal, booze and five hours of Mamma Mia and ABBA-themed fun. SIGN ME UP.