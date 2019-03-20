The theatre adaptation of Disney's smash hit Frozen made its debut on Broadway back in 2018, and a year after the U.S. launch, the musical is now officially coming to London's West End. The show is of course inspired by the movie of the same name, and is expected to launch in the UK next year with a brand new British cast. If you're as excited as I am about the announcement, you'll want to know how to bag yourself a front row seat — so heres how to get tickets to Frozen The Musical in the UK.

According to the Telegraph, tickets for Frozen The Musical are not yet available, and will most likely be released closer to the show's due date. But if you're really keen, you can check London Theatre Direct for any updates. As reported by the Digital Spy, producers have confirmed that the show will reopen the Drury Lane Theatre in the Autumn of 2020, shortly after the theatre's £45 million refurbishment.

The musical is based on Disney's animated phenomenon Frozen — which according to the BBC, earned over £1.25 billion at the box office, making it the most successful animated film of all time. The storyline of the musical is said to be roughly the same as in the movie, however extra songs have been added to the production.

Fans of the original movie can breathe a sigh of relief, because hit songs such as "Let It Go," "Do You Want To Build A Snowman," and "For The First Time In Forever" are all included within the production. However, the songwriters behind Frozen's music, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, were tasked with writing additional material for the musical. Discussing the daunting task, Lopez told the BBC, "We felt the pressure, but that was the something we had to, well, let go of. Because there's no way to really create from pressure, you have to create from a sense of play and enjoyment and love."

Despite the pressures faced, the song writing duo also discussed their enjoyment at being given the opportunity to enrich the original story. They told Digital Spy, "The power of Frozen comes from the story of two strong, very real women saving their world by leaning in to their deep love for one another. Expanding this story has been an absolute joy. We went deeper and discovered several song moments that enrich the story in a new emotional and theatrical way."

Disney On Broadway on YouTube

Jennifer Lee, who penned and co-directed the 2013 film, also wrote the script for the musical. Lee told The Telegraph of her continued amazement at Frozen's long-lasting appeal. She said "We're so humbled by the continued support for Frozen — at its heart, a joyous story about love and sisterhood. We're very excited to share what we have created on stage with London and to see it come to life in that gorgeous theatre."

Frozen The Musical is expected to launch in Autumn next year, and I don't know about you, but 2020 couldn't come soon enough.