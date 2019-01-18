Disney's musical fantasy Frozen has gone on to become the most successful animated film of all time since its release back in 2013. The movie grossed a staggering £950 million at the worldwide box office, and ever since fans have been waiting patiently for a follow-up to the now iconic Disney story. To the delight of many, it was eventually announced that a second film is indeed on the way. But when is Frozen 2 coming out in the UK?

According to Variety, you won't have to wait too much longer because Frozen 2 is set to be released in cinemas on Nov. 22 in 2019, which is five days earlier than the previously planned Nov. 27 release date. Both Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee will return to direct the follow up, as well as the first chapter's producer, Peter Del Vecho. Actress Kristen Bell and Broadway superstar Idina Menzel will reprise their roles as Princess Elsa and Anna. And confirmed their involvement in the sequel back in 2017 by tweeting about the movie's release date. Speaking on Twitter, Bell wrote "Quick weather forecast from your favourite Disney princess' sister: Theatres are gonna get Frozen on November 27 2019. Woo Hoo," and co-star Menzel added "It's all happening. All my Elsas say ho!"

Details about the film's plot are being kept firmly under wraps, however, Frozen 2's producer, Del Vecho, has previously spoken to Entertainment Weekly about some of the early production. He told the U.S. magazine "Now that we've been involved in it for a while, what's exciting is it feels like it builds on the first movie. You understand things better in the first movie after you've seen the sequel."

The cast of the upcoming sequel aren't giving much away either, but in an interview with Collider, actress Bell did share her thoughts on the franchise's second release. She said: "The story is great, and they [the team] exude quality." And then continued on to say "What I know about that whole team is that they wouldn't just put something out to put it out. That's why it took them so long to even announce that we were doing a second one," and concluded "It took them a while because they wanted to figure out what story they needed to tell and what would be important and engaging and I think they found it." And in an interview on The Ellen Show back in April 2017, Bell told host Ellen DeGeneres, "I have recorded the movie. I know the songs, I know the story. It's very good."

TheEllenShow on YouTube

According to Variety, in addition to the original cast, Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood and Black Panther star Sterling K. Brown were previously in talks to lend their voices to the Disney sequel, while actor and comedian Josh Gad has been confirmed to return as the much-loved snowman, Olaf. It sounds like Frozen 2 is shaping up to be one epic sequel.

Frozen 2 is expected to be released in UK cinemas on Friday Nov. 22, 2019.