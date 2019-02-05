Last year's X Factor final may seem like it was a mere five minutes ago, but the 2019 series is already fresh in the minds of those hoping to apply for the next series. Although auditions for the iconic reality competition show won't air until around August, they are actually filmed a few months in advance. Here's how to get tickets to The X Factor 2019 auditions.

If you've ever wanted to be in the audience and witness the hopefuls with a dream of stardom sing their hearts out, you're in luck, because it's actually pretty easy to get your hands on them. According to the Radio Times, tickets for the live X Factor shows, which includes later stages such as the dreaded Six Chair Challenge, are made available on the Applause Store website. In case they're not up for grabs just yet, you can sign up to be notified by email about their release - and the best part? They're 100 percent free. The Applause Store site states that not everybody who applies for tickets will be successful, and those that are aren't guaranteed entry to The X Factor auditions, so it's probably best to make sure you get to your chosen location early.

The X Factor UK on YouTube

As reported by Birmingham Live, early auditions for The X Factor 2019, in which producers of the show select which applicants will eventually face the judges audition arena, have already started. With these preliminary stages already underway, it seems that the sixteenth series of the long-running ITV show will indeed be dominating the broadcaster's Autumn schedule later in the year, however, an official launch date of the next series is yet to be confirmed. According to Digital Spy, past series of The X Factor have always kicked off at the end of August or on the first weekend on September, so it's very likely that the 2019 season will follow in those footsteps. Although, in light of Robbie Williams' upcoming Las Vegas shows, there is a chance the 2019 schedule could be altered in order to secure his return to the series.

Williams, who judged alongside his wife, Ayda Field, throughout the 2018 season, was previously asked by The Sun if he would be returning to The X Factor judging panel. According to the newspaper, the Take That star said "We would love to come back, but we need to be treated kindly, so we'll see," and added "Is that my pitch for a pay rise? Abso-f**king-lutely."

The X Factor UK on YouTube

If Simon Cowell's recent comments give any indication, Williams could indeed be looking forward to a generous pay rise. In an appearance on ITV's This Morning last year, Cowell was asked whether or not the 2018 line-up, which included One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, would be back once again. According to Digital Spy, he replied "It will cost us a lot of money, but yes. It’s been an amazing year."

So, it looks as if X Factor viewers could be treated to the famous husband and wife duo once again, and if the next batch of contestants are anything close to the likes of previous winner Dalton Harris, we could be in for another fantastic series.