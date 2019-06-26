When your partner tells you they need some space, it can cause you to get a little nervous. No one wants to hear their partner needs time away from them. You may start questioning yourself and what you did wrong. You may even wonder if this is the beginning of the end. But according to experts, space can be good. There are ways to give your partner space without losing them.

"Good relationships are always navigating a little push and pull and the dichotomy of distance and closeness," Stephanie Wijkstrom, certified counselor and founder of Counseling and Wellness Center of Pittsburgh, tells Bustle. "Healthy relationships learn to navigate this very early in the formation of their romance to avoid feelings of enmeshment or resentment."

To be fair, some people who ask for space do so because they're on the way out. But if that's not the case, "pat yourself on the back," Wijkstrom says. "You have a partner who wants to make this relationship work the right way." Not everyone feels comfortable enough to communicate their needs, even if it can make the relationship better. That's a sign of someone who's mature and truly committed.

Once they've done their part, it's now up to you to do yours. "How someone handles their partner's request for space can make or break their relationship," Elizabeth Stone, love coach and founder of Attract The One, tells Bustle. So here are some small ways to give your partner more space without losing them, according to experts.

1. Don't Take Your Partner's Request Personally Andrew Zaeh for Bustle When your partner asks for space, your immediate first thought might be, "What did I do wrong?" Unless you're hovering over your partner 24 hours a day, seven days a week, probably nothing. "Some people require more space than others when in a relationship," licensed clinical psychologist, Dr. Roxy Zarrabi, Psy.D., tells Bustle. "It has less to do with you and more to do with how they get energized." For instance, introverts get "recharged" by spending time alone, while extroverts get it from being around others. So as tough as it may be at first, try not to take your partner’s need for space personally. "Everyone has different preferences," Zarrabi says. If you take it to heart, you may start trying to "fix" things, which can make things worse.

2. Thank Them For Being Honest About What They Need In order to give your partner what they need while still maintaining your connection, it's important to see their request in a positive light. The last thing you want to do is start questioning them on why they need space or what this means for your relationship. That's one surefire way to create distance. Instead of bombarding them with questions, Wijkstrom says you should try thanking them. "While hearing those words may sting a bit, ultimately we should reframe the way we think about the request because this is a real relationship opportunity," she says. Think of this as a great chance for you to hit the reset button on your relationship. If your relationship is starting to border on codependency, having some space can help you rebalance yourself.

3. Define What Having More Space Actually Means To Them And Respect Their Requests Ashley Batz/Bustle "Having space is not days or weeks of silences," Wijkstrom says. "That sounds more like an exit strategy." It's important to define what having space means for your partner. Figure out when and where your partner wants more solo time. For instance, do they need a weekend away to spend time with friends? Do they need more time alone to recharge? Or would they prefer to keeping texting during emergencies only during working hours? According to Wijkstrom, couples who need space in the relationship still value connecting with each other. They just recognize that their own individual lives are also important.

4. Limit Texting It's so easy to stay in constant contact throughout the day via texts or messaging apps. But constant texting doesn't always lead to a stronger connection. So one super easy way to give your partner more space is to limit the amount of messaging you're doing throughout the work day. As Dr. Jeff Nalin, Psy.D., licensed clinical psychologist and chief clinical officer of Paradigm Malibu Treatment Center, tells Bustle, "When we over-text our partners, we can stifle them and also interrupt their work or personal time, creating a feeling of being smothered." Instead of texting all day, try checking in. Send your partner a simple "Good morning" or "Hope you're having a great day!" "Taking time for these little interactions still reminds our partner that we care and we're thinking of them even if we aren't spending the entire day with them," Megan Little, PhD, therapist at Reframe Your Story Counseling and Consulting, tells Bustle.

5. Find More Time To Hang Out With Friends And Family Ashley Batz/Bustle At the start of a relationship, it's easy to drop everything to spend more time with your new partner. When that happens, you may find yourself spending less time with friends and family. But nurturing those relationships is just as important as nurturing your romantic one. It's also a really great way to give your partner some space. "Take turns spending time with separate friend groups who share similar interests (such as sports, running, watching movies, etc.)," Zarrabi says. "This allows space and time for both partners to connect with their friends and enjoy separate interests."

6. Set New Goals For Yourself "The best way to give a partner space is to dig in and challenge yourself to do something that's a true challenge and takes you out of your comfort zone," Jude Treder-Wolff, licensed clinical social worker who specializes in relationship skill development, tells Bustle. When your partner says they need some space, the last thing you should be doing is waiting for them to come back around. Instead, fill your time with things that you love doing. If you need more of a distraction, take on a "next-level goal" that brings out a hidden or undeveloped strength. "When we expand in positive ways, relationships that are healthy expand along with them," Treder-Wolff says. "Unhealthy relationships may flounder a bit when one partner grows, but that can lead to an important change."