How To Help Those Affected By The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

On Saturday morning, a man opened fire at a service just before 10 a.m. at the Tree of Life Or L’Simcha Congregation in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. According to police, there were multiple fatalities and injuries. Here's how to help the Tree of Life victims and congregation.

At least eight people have been killed and at least six others were injured in the attack, according to CBS News. The suspect is in custody.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich described the scene of the shooting as "one of the worst" to NBC News on Saturday. "It's a very horrific crime scene. One of the worst I've seen," Hissrich told NBC News. "It's very bad."

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said the shooting was an "absolute tragedy" when he arrived at the scene. "These senseless acts of violence are not who we are as Americans," Wolf said in a statement to CBS News. "My thoughts right now are focused on the victims, their families and making sure law enforcement has every resource they need."

Here are ways you can help the Tree of Life synagogue and the victims.

Donate Blood Jeff Swensen/Getty Images News/Getty Images One of the best ways to help after a medically related tragedy is to donate blood. Donation centers can be found through the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region or Vitalant.