Apple's September launch finally happened — and the company unveiled three much-anticipated new iPhone models. If you're eager to purchase a new phone following the event and want to know which iPhone 11 is right for you, it's helpful to compare their features to determine the best fit. Each new iPhone model has a unique set of attributes that will appeal to different users, depending on their needs.

The iPhone 11 is considered a successor to the iPhone XR, Apple's more affordably-priced iPhone, The Verge reported. Apple indicated in a press release that, just like the XR, the iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch display with an LCD screen. It's also the most competitively priced iPhone 11, beginning at $699 — and moving up in price if you select a larger storage size.

In an upgrade from the XR, the iPhone 11 contains a dual-camera system with two 12-megapixel cameras, compared to the XR's single camera, Apple added. The camera can also shoot in Apple's new Night mode and its new A13 bionic chip allows the phone's battery to last all day. Apple indicated that the iPhone 11 is available in six colors: purple, green, yellow, black, white, and red.

The iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max are successors to the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max, respectively. According to Apple, the iPhone 11 Pro has a 5.8-inch screen size, while the Pro Max has a 6.5- inch display. Similarly to the Xs and Xs Max models, both phones have an OLED display that offers higher image quality than that provided by the LCD screen on the iPhone 11.

According to Apple, the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max also both feature a brand new triple-camera system with an ultra wide, wide, and telephoto camera, as well as the ability to shoot in Night mode, Apple said. The company added that the phones are available in four colors: midnight green, space grey, silver, and gold. The iPhone 11 Pro's battery life is expected to last four hours longer than the iPhone Xs — and the Pro Max's battery life will last around five hours longer than the Xs Max, Apple indicated. The company said that the price for the Pro model will begin at $999 and the Pro Max will begin at $1,099, again going upward with increased storage size.

So, if you're trying to determine which of the new iPhones is best for you, some of the biggest differences among the models are price, camera features, display, and phone colors. The iPhone 11 offers the most affordable option with the biggest array of device colors, but it features a less advanced camera and screen. The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are pricier and offer fewer phone colors, but have a higher quality OLED display along with Apple's newest triple-camera system.

Notably, the biggest difference between the Pro and the Pro Max is size. If you're looking for a larger device, the Pro Max may be right for you, though it comes at a higher price point.

If you've decided to move forward with an iPhone 11 purchase after comparing the three models, you can preorder the phone of your choice beginning at 8:01 a.m. EST on Friday, Sept. 13. Preordering is available through Apple's website and the Apple Store iOS app. The company will begin shipping the phones on Sept. 20.