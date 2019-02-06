Valentine's Day is fast approaching, meaning all things millennial pink are on the horizon, and your local drugstore basically looks like a unicorn threw up in it. While I stan this holiday to no end for its bounty of pastel-colored things and free chocolate, even I have to admit that a lot of the typical V-Day fare is getting a little tired — hence, why the usual bouquet of roses could use an upgrade. And what better way to do that than by giving your one true love a rose cider bouquet for Valentine's Day?

I have two arguments for why rosé bouquets should officially replace rose bouquets in the future: one is that it is far more practical, because rosé will outlive your flowers for months. (OK, arguably the roses will outlive the rosé depending on your V-Day plans, but the point still kind of stands.) The other is that making this bouquet is actually ridiculously easy to do — in fact, we constructed this semi-sturdy one in the office in just a few minutes.

The key is, of course, not trying to ~go big~ by getting a typical bottle of rosé, or even the typical cans of rosé or bottles of rosé cider — we used the slim cans of rosé cider from Angry Orchard to make this gem. The bouquet was preassembled, so when you make your own, you can go about your usual Valentine's Day prep by ordering a bouquet from you local florist, making sure that it comes secured in a tight rubber band at the bottom and wrapped in some kind of sturdy paper or plastic. Then you can do what we did, which was very carefully wedge the slim cans in between the flowers until it looked Instagram-ready. (Optional next step is to force your coworker to pose with it as your rosé bouquet model, as I did with one Kristin Magaldi, pictured below.)

Emma Lord/Bustle

Granted, this isn't the most secure way to make a bouquet, so don't plan on traveling very far with it — but it does add a little something personal for the Valentine that likes to rosé all day, and also gives the ordinary bouquet a unique twist. The key to this succeeding, though, was definitely using the slimmer cans, which were easier to secure between the flowers without roughing them up at all. As an added perk, the Angry Orchard slim rosé cider cans are sold in 12-packs, so you could easily make three or four of these bouquets to gift your besties on Galentine's Day. (Or just save all the spares for yourself; it's Valentine's Day, so follow your bliss.)

If rosé bouquets aren't your speed, luckily there are plenty of edible bouquet options to explore this year, from bacon bouquets to doughnut bouquets and — be still my dill-loving heart — a pickle bouquet. But none of these are quite as simple to arrange (or, frankly, affordable) as DIY-ing your own rosé bouquet this year. If nothing else, y'all, do it for the 'gram.