You've been making coffee for yourself every day, but it's just not the same as your favorite barista's drinkable artwork. While you're waiting for your favorite coffeeshop to re-open, you can make TikTok-famous dalgona coffee at home. The viral bev, which comes to TikTok via South Korea, is The New Thing to drink and bond over while social distancing. And if there's no dairy to be found in your apartment, you can still make dalgona coffee vegan.

The very photogenic whipped coffee might look great on your Instagram, but my fellow vegans know that "whipped" and "non-dairy milk" just isn't a good match. Even creamy oat milk doesn't always foam so well without a good frother, but that's alright — when you're making dalgona coffee, you're whipping water, sugar, and instant coffee, not the milk itself.

It's actually super easy to prepare for your next TikTok or Instagram post. You make vegan dalgona coffee pretty much the same way you make the dairy-based version. Measure out two tablespoons of instant coffee, two tablespoons of vegan granulated sugar, and two tablespoons of boiling water. That might not seem like a lot of ingredients, but you're still going to want to add them to a big bowl so you can whip them up properly. Sure, it'll be faster to make your dalgona coffee if you have a hand frother or hand mixer, but you can also get by with a whisk or even a fork.

Without a frother, it might take anywhere between eight and 15 minutes to whip the coffee, sugar, and boiling water together until it takes on the heavenly softness of a foamy cloud. But the results will be worth it, according to the over 200 million views #dalgonacoffee has racked up on TikTok.

Once you've whipped the coffee, pour a cup of vegan milk of your choice into a glass full of ice cubes, then scoop the frothy goodness on top of your dairy-free milk. And... you're done! You can stir the entire concoction to make it more latte-like, or you can photograph right away for the 'gram. While you're at it, make one for your roommate, too.