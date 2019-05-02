If you’ve been eagerly anticipating the opening of the new Star Wars-themed areas at the U.S. Disney parks, good news: We’ve just learned how to make reservations for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland. We’ve already known about one way to get a reservation for a while now — if you stay at a Disneyland Resort hotel between May 31 and June 23 in addition to getting yourself a park admission ticket, you’ll get a reservation for Galaxy’s Edge as part of your stay — but if you’re not planning on spending the night on Disney property and still want to visit the new, Star Wars-themed land, the Galaxy’s Edge reservation system opens up today, May 2, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Set your alarm clocks, because slots are probably going to go fast. Like, lightspeed fast.

Originally announced way back in 2015, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge whisks visitors away to the Black Spire Outpost, a “haven for the galaxy’s most colorful — and notorious — characters” located on the planet Batuu. With fully-immersive theming and a wide variety of attractions, eateries, and other activities, Galaxy’s Edge will allow you to rub shoulders with space pirates, drink blue milk, and even pilot the Millennium Falcon. It’s opening at both the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. and the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.; at Disneyland, it’ll be located in the original Disneyland Park, while at Disney World, it’ll be in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. In California, the land will begin welcoming guests on May 31, 2019, with Florida’s version following suit a few months later on Aug. 29.

But while you won’t need reservations to visit it in Florida when it opens on Aug. 29, you will need them to visit it in California when Disneyland’s version opens on May 31 — or at least, you’ll need them if you want to visit between May 31 and June 23, 2019. The reservations are free, although you will need to buy valid admission for Disneyland Park to get in. According to the Disney Parks Blog, there will be no standby line to get into Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge during that first month of operation, so if you’re planning on going them, make yourself a reservation, stat.

And hey, guess what? The reservation system for Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland opens up today in just a few hours. Since it’s one of two ways to snag a reservation, though, we’ll cover both methods. Here are the two ways to book yourself passage to Batuu:

Make A Reservation Online Starting May 2

Reservations for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on May 2, 2019. (That’s today, people.) You’ll need to have an active Disney Account in order to register for a reservation, so it’ll behoove you to set one up if you don’t already have one and log yourself in prior to 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Making an account is easy; just head here and follow all the prompts on the screen. Again, be warned that reservations are likely to go incredibly quickly — you may as well stack the odds in your favor by being as prepared as possible.

Once the reservation system opens up, first log into your Disney Account and make sure you have the names of all the guests you’ll be including in your reservation. Reservations can be made for groups of up to six people, although note that kids under the age of three don’t need a reservation. Then, go to the Disneyland Galaxy’s Edge reservation page on the Disneyland website and follow the prompts on the screen.

When the day of your reservation finally arrives after opening day, bring a government-issued photo ID with you. The guest who made the reservation will need to present one at check-in, even if that guest is under the age of 18; additionally, all guests listed on the reservation who are age 18 and over will need their ID handy, too. Only guests listed on your reservation who have proper ID with them will be allowed into the land.

Note, by the way, that reservations can’t be changed or modified once made; also, your reservation is void if transferred or sold. Reservations that aren’t used will also be forfeited without replacement. Also, you won't need a reservation starting on June 24, although access to the land and its attractions will still be dependent on capacity at any given time. Check out this post at the Disney Parks Blog for more details about the online reservation system.

Stay At A Disneyland Hotel During Your Visit

The easiest way to ensure you’ve got a reservation isn’t the most budget-friendly, but hey, if you’ve got the disposable income available for it, go forth: If you stay at a Disneyland Resort hotel between May 31 and June 23, all registered people in your party are guaranteed a reservation to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. It’s a perk you’ll get automatically with your stay, so if you’re dead set on visiting the Black Spire Outpost during its first month, it might be worth it.

There are currently three resort hotels on Disneyland property: The Grand Californian, the Disneyland Hotel, and the Paradise Pier Hotel. They cover a range of price points, with the most expensive options being at the Grand Californian and the least expensive ones being at the Paradise Pier Hotel (although — fair warning — none of them are what you might call cheap). Rooms at the Grand Californian start at $559 per night for a standard view and go up to a starting price of a whopping $1,861 for a three-bedroom suite; at the Disneyland Hotel, standard view rooms start at $445 per night, although starting prices can rise up to $1,291 for a three-bedroom suite; and at Paradise Pier, rooms start at $337 per night and go up to a starting price of $1,091 for a two-bedroom suite.

Again, note that you’ll also need park admission, so these prices are in addition to your actual theme park ticket. Most of the dates between May 31 and June 23 are peak season days, so you’re looking at a minimum of $149 for a one-day, one-park ticket.

Book your stay online at Disneyland’s official website, or call (714) 520-5050 to plan with the help of a Disney rep.

It’s also worth remembering, by the way, that Galaxy’s Edge in both California and Florida will be opening in two phases — that is, when they first throw open the gates (or, y’know, open up the spaceport, as the case may be), only some of the planned attractions will be up and running. The first phase will see the arrival of the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride, along with various shops and restaurants. If your big reason for going to Galaxy’s Edge is to ride Star Wars: Rise Of The Resistance, you might not want to visit right when the land opens; that attraction isn’t coming until the second phase, which doesn’t have a set launch date yet.

Good luck, my friends. May the… well, you know how it goes.