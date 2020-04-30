All rejoice hallelujah, the dip gods have blessed us during this otherwise unholy time. The Cheesecake Factory shared its crab and artichoke dip recipe on its site as a way to bring a little bit of that suburban mall goodness straight to our homes. Worried about having to toil away in the kitchen or figure out how to use a food processor? Fear not. The recipe is super simple, requires almost no cooking, and calls for ingredients you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding.

Pencils up, pupils. Here are the things you’ll need to get if you want to make The Cheesecake Factory’s crab and artichoke dip for yourself:

White bread

Cream cheese

Heavy cream

Sour cream

Mayonnaise

Cayenne pepper

Kosher salt

Black pepper

Old Bay Seasoning

Artichoke hearts

Crabcake mix (you can get Old Bay’s version, Zatarain’s version, or whatever crabcake mix your seafoodie heart desires)

Crabmeat (either lump or backfin works)

Buttered breadcrumbs and parsley for garnish

Your dipping vessel of choice. The recipe recommends slices of sourdough baguette brushed with olive oil for dipping. Your favorite cracker would also do the dip justice. Or you could just go in with a spoon. There are no rules anymore.

From there, it’s mostly just some dicing, mixing, and a tiny bit of patience. You can heat your mixed dip up in a skillet over the stove or, if you don’t trust yourself with an open flame, pop it in the microwave in 30-second intervals. Voila! You’ve got yourself a crab and artichoke dip Ms. Cheesecake Factory herself would be proud of. For the full recipe, check out The Cheesecake Factory’s post. (Psst... Cooking With Carolyn has a delicious Warm Crab, Artichoke and Bacon Dip recipe, too.)

If you really want the full out Cheesecake Factory experience, make a meal out of it with the recipe for The Cheesecake Factory’s Chinese Chicken Salad, which the chain also shared on their site. (Again, that recipe is ridiculously simple and requires very little actually cooking.) Go buck wild and make The Cheesecake Factory’s lemon ricotta pancakes and cinnamon roll pancakes while you’re at it. As I said, rules and regulations for what food belongs to what meals have been postponed. Breakfast can be crab and artichoke dip. Pancakes can be dinner and dessert. Cheesecake is its own food group until further notice.

If you don’t feel like cooking or going to the store, you can still enjoy some Cheesecake Factory at home. The Cheesecake Factory offers delivery through DoorDash in select areas. They’re currently running a deal through April 30: Use the promo code SPRING10 to get $10 off when you spend $40 or more until 5 p.m.

Fortunately, if you miss out on the deal, the recipe for crab and artichoke dip will be waiting for you when you're ready.