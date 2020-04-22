While you were busy learning TikTok dances and calculating how long it’d take to watch the entirety of Gossip Girl without breaks, Cheesecake Factory shared its recipe for lemon-ricotta pancakes. You know what pairs great with TikTok dances, Gossip Girl, and not leaving your house? Well, pretty much everything but lemon-ricotta pancakes in particular.

It’s a fairly standard pancake recipe — you’ve got your all-purpose flour, your salt, your baking powder and eggs — with a few tiny twists that’ll elevate your breakfast to a new level. Yes, I am talking about the titular lemon and ricotta. Oh, you’ve only ever used ricotta in a lasagna? Well, hold onto your sweatpants because your mealtime is about to get rocked. Ricotta is a versatile cheese and, for that, we must stan. She can be sweet! She can be savory! She can be a dang ricotta hummus! And yes, she can even be a part of our beloved brunch staple: pancakes.

The only ingredients you might be missing for the Cheesecake Factory’s pancake recipe are ricotta cheese, a fresh lemon, and buttermilk. (If you aren’t able to find buttermilk, an easy buttermilk substitute is 1 tablespoon of lemon juice or white vinegar into a cup of regular milk.) Once you’ve got those, all you need to do is mix your dry ingredients together, fold in your mixture of wet ingredients, then ladle it onto a griddle or pan and wait patiently for your pancakes to cook. That’s pretty much it. They aren’t nearly as finicky as, say, those viral soufflé pancakes, but they’re just as satisfying.

The Cheesecake Factory on YouTube

Find the full recipe for lemon-ricotta pancakes on the Cheesecake Factory site. Pair them with some orange juice. Pair them with a dalgona coffee, the viral whipped coffee the internet is currently obsessed with. Pair them with a glass of wine because you eat breakfast at 5 p.m. now. There are no rules during quarantine. (Except, you know, stay home.)

Cheesecake Factory isn’t the only place sharing the secret recipe behind some of its fan-favorite foods. Earlier this month, Disney shared its Dole Whip recipe and churros recipe. Like the Cheesecake Factory lemon-ricotta pancakes, making a dole whip and churros at home is much easier than you might imagine. All you need is ice cream, pineapple juice, frozen pineapple, and a blender. If you’ve got those, you’re a “blend” button away from enjoying a DIY dole whip.

Put both your DIY-ed Disneyland creations alongside a fresh batch of your Cheesecake Factory lemon-ricotta pancakes and you’ve got yourself an at-home Zoom brunch to satiate your going-out needs. Yes, grilled cheese, churros, and pancakes can be brunch food. Again, you decide your own quarantine meal rules.