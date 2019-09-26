The season for all things spooky is nigh! And what better way to celebrate its arrival than with Starbucks’ secret menu Jack Skellington Frappuccino? I mean, October literally has a holiday with the word “treat” in its name. Thus, it is only right to ring in the spooks with something sweet.

The drink has been making the rounds on Instagram—if it hasn’t crossed your feed yet, give it time—but it appears the blog Totally The Bomb is to thank for making this secret menu frappuccino public knowledge. So, what exactly does a Frappuccino named for a character from The Nightmare Before Christmas look like? As you might expect, the drink is black and white or, rather, dark chocolate and white, as an homage to Jack. As you also might expect, like its secret menu brethren, the Jack Skellington Frappuccino is pretty sweet given the different toppings and syrups added to up its Skellington-ness.

If you want to give the drink a try, ordering it is relatively simple:

As is customary with all secret menu items, you’ll start by apologizing to your barista for the beverage abomination you are about to order.

Next, ask for a Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino with a single shot of espresso and chai syrup

Apologize once more

Ask for whipped cream and java chips on top and a mocha drizzle inside the cup

Say thank you and tip generously

When the weather starts to get a little more fall-like and you’re craving something warm, you can try the hot version of the Jack Skellington drink. Get a Dirty Chai with pumpkin syrup. Then, ask for whipped cream and java chips on top. Voila! A caffeinated tribute to your favorite fall film.

In an updated post, Totally The Bomb spread more good and spooky frappuccino news: you can also order a Sally Frappuccino, named of course for The Nightmare Before Christmas character. The drink is a muted green and covered in strawberries, creating an appropriately spooky red-green-kinda brownish color.

Here’s how to order the Sally Frappuccino:

Again, start with the customary apology

Order a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino with Matcha Powder

Ask for caramel syrup drizzle in the cup

Then, ask them to top the frappuccino with whipped cream, strawberry puree, and freeze-dried strawberries.

Bid your goodbyes with a tip and an apology and enjoy

Per the post, the Sally Frappuccino is “more of a sweet treat,” which is a little concerning given the drink it’s being compared to is like three sweet drinks in one plus chocolate on top. Basically, if fruit, caramel, and matcha isn’t your thing, it’ll be best to stick with the Jack Skellington Frappuccino.

This isn’t the first secret menu frap to hit Starbucks counters this season. Earlier this month, tale of a secret menu Starbucks IT frappuccino made rounds on the internet. What does an IT-inspired frappuccino look like? Well, to put it gently...kinda bloody. It’s essentially a Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino with Strawberry Puree on top. It’s ooey. It’s gooey. It’s bright red. It’s exactly what Pennywise would order at a Starbucks.

Spooky movies not really your thing? No worries. You can still take part in the festive fall secret menu drinks with the Cinderella Latte. It’s pretty simple to order, too: just ask for a Pumpkin Spice Latte and sub in White Chocolate Mocha Sauce for half the pumps of Pumpkin Sauce. It’s what Cinderella’s pumpkin would taste like in Frappuccino form. (Glass slippers not included.)

If none of this drink are hitting your spooky spot, you can always stick to sipping on the Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew while watching Hocus Pocus for the millionth time. ‘Tis the season, after all.