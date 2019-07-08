When you think bachelorette party, the first things that comes to mind might be a wild and luxurious extravaganza. And if you happen to be tasked with the honor and responsibility of having to plan this soirée, you probably have finances on your mind since you are considering the budget for a whole group. But figuring out how to plan a bachelorette party on a budget is easier than you may think. A good time for all does not have to cost a pretty penny!

"When you’re planning a bachelorette party, make decisions based on the group's budget and their lifestyle choices," wedding and lifestyle etiquette expert Elaine Swann tells Bustle.

"You can look for cost-saving opportunities. For shared expenses between a group of bridesmaids, make sure you keep track of expenses throughout the bachelorette party and settle up fast after the weekend," Swann says. "I recommend that you designate one person to control the finances for the whole event."

The biggest things after that are simply keeping the extras down to a minimum (do you really need those penis shaped straws?) and simply considering what might be fun and doable for everyone.

Below, take a look at some of the guidelines and ideas to making a fun pre-wedding party that won't break the bank.

1. Think Of The Bride's Interests Shutterstock Especially if the person you're planning for isn't one for drinking or partying, consider their interests and tailor the day or the weekend around that, which can keep things simple and keep overhead low, Jamie Chang, owner and destination wedding planner at Mango Muse Events, tells Bustle. "Plan a fun experience that fits [your friend's] interests and style, like a cooking class, a wine tasting tour, a kayaking excursion, a museum day, or a city scavenger hunt," Chang says. A spa day is another good idea, since all you'd have to cover between everyone is the bride's services and any snacks and drinks.

2. Keep It As Local As Possible "One of the obvious ways to plan a bachelorette party on a budget is to limit travel for everyone or, if that's not feasible, have the bachelorette party in a location that's not going to break the bank," Leah Weinberg, owner & creative director Color Pop Events, tells Bustle. Particularly, don't make your friends travel outside the country, Weinberg says, but big cities like New York City, Miami, or Los Angeles might not be the best spots either. "I think that's why places like Nashville have become so popular lately for bachelorette parties. There's a ton to do but it's not going to cost you a fortune," Weinberg says. If everyone has agreed they can hack a small trip, definitely try somewhere that isn't too over the top. And opt for cost-saving options like sharing an AirBnB or figuring out if someone has a nice summer cabin in their extended family you can all visit.

3. Do Something Simple, Like A Bottomless Brunch Shutterstock Now, remember, you don't have to fly to Cabo for a whole weekend at all. Your party can just be a normal, cheerful Saturday gathering. "If you and your friends are on a budget, you have options," Jenna Miller, creative director of Here Comes The Guide, tells Bustle. "Find an inexpensive-yet-delightful bottomless mimosa brunch near you. Sit out on the patio, people watch, and take your time chit-chatting." Miller says you can finish off the day by taking a walk, either window shop or go to the park, and just enjoy each other's company. You can also simply host a potluck brunch at home.

4. Try Hosting An Old Fashioned Sleepover Going old school might be the best idea of all. Think snacks, movies, and all night giggles. "One of my favorite ways to plan a bachelorette party on a budget is to host a slumber party," Weinberg says. "For my own bachelorette party, none of my friends were local to NYC and I was very conscious about how much money it was going to cost them to travel to me or to another location. I decided to have them all come to me and stay in my apartment for the weekend." It's a great way to save money on lodging and it is an awesome bonding experience, Weinberg says.

5. If You Want To Go On A Trip, Try Camping Shutterstock Yes, nothing says before-wedding bonding quite like a trip into the wilderness, and camping is a great way to have a weekend trip that won't cost a lot. "Another budget-friendly option is good-old-fashioned camping," Miller says. "Forget the 'glamping' trend and really rough it. Pitch tents, roast s’mores, and tell ghost stories. And don’t forget a couple bottles of your fave vino!" You can go for a long hike and find a spot on a trail, or take it a little easier and go to a place with a campsite. And hey, if you really want to go easy on a camping trip, there's nothing wrong with pitching a tent in the back yard, amirite?

6. Think Of The Cultural Opportunities In Your Area You can also just tap into the wonders of your own (or your almost-married friend's) very own area. Think arts and culture or local sights and offerings, Kimberly Allen of Something Fabulous, tells Bustle. "Spend an afternoon visiting local art museums or city sites and finish your day at a cafe," Allen says. "There are lots of coffee shops that serve up specialty coffee, tea, dessert and local music acts." Cultural events can offer a fun, interesting experience for everyone to share while being both budget-friendly, thoughtful, and easy. Remember, your bachelorette party doesn't have to look like anyone else's.