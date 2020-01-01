If you're a beauty junkie like me, you've collected your fair share of makeup products. Whether you're a serial spender at Ulta like myself or you're addicted to subscription boxes, figuring out how to quickly organize your makeup collection is crazy important when you've got so much stuff to wade through every day when you're getting ready. From creative storage to clear containers, there's tons of ways to organize your makeup collection that won't take several hours but will make things way easier for you in the mornings.

Like the always daunting task of cleaning your makeup brushes, organizing that insane stash of makeup you've managed to hoard over the years can seem like quite the feat. However, it doesn't have to be as time consuming or stressful as you may think. Plus, once you're done, you won't have to worry about leaked pressed powder coating your highlighter compact or liquid foundation potentially spilling into your drawer.

Even if your collection of makeup isn't a massive as others, though, keeping it organized is still a great way to speed up your morning routine and maybe snag a couple more minutes of shut eye.

These few quick tips will help make sure that your makeup collection is organized, and you haven't spend hours cleaning it.

1. Throw Out Expired Products

Shutterstock

If you want to get your makeup collection organized quickly, the best way seems like it would be a purge. Throwing out all your expired makeup is a great way to rid yourself of some extra baggage that'll clear up some of the clutter.

2. Get Drawer Organizers

HOM Essence Vanity Drawer Organizer, $19.99, Amazon

A quick way to organize is via storage. if you want your makeup out of the way but still in an order that makes sense, drawer organizers are a great trick. Simply pop your compacts, lipsticks, and powders into the organizer, and you're all done.

3. Acrylic Storage

Sorbus Acrylic Cosmetics Makeup and Jewelry Storage, $23.99, Amazon

Like drawer organizers, acrylic desktop or vanity-top organizers are quick and easy ways to organize your collection. Put your favorites in each drawer, and you'll always know where they are.

4. Use A Cake Stand

Gracie China Victorian Rose Fine Porcelain Round Pedestal Cake Stand, $17.50, Amazon

You may have seen this done with perfume, but if you want to get your liquid foundations, highlighters, or lipsticks off your desk or vanity's top, placing them on a cake stand is a great way to do it.

5. Repurpose Your Glasses

Bormioli Rocco Quattro Stagioni 4 Piece Canning Jar Set, $13.99, Amazon

Need a place to store brushes? Jars and glasses are great options. Repurpose mason jars to be brush holders.

6. Get A Makeup Case

SOHO Eye Pop Beauty Case, $28.49, Amazon

A beauty case is a great way to organize makeup. Simply pop your items in, and boom, organization achieved.

7. Use A Shoe Rack

Over the Door Shoe Rack and Closet Organizer System, $26.99, Amazon

If you're looking for quick and easy storage, an over the door shoe rack is a great option. Simply slide your product into a pouch, and you're done. Plus, if you've got a huge makeup collection this is perfect.

If you've been looking for a way to organize your makeup collection, these are just a few simple, quick ways to do so. Don't worry about a DIY project. Grab some creative storage, throw out old products, and you'll be good to go.