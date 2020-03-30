The unprecedented coronavirus pandemic has changed daily life for almost all of us, and it hasn't been easy. What has made me feel better over the past couple weeks of practicing social distancing is eating copious amounts of chocolate, making gratitude lists to remind myself of how blessed I am, and analyzing the astrology charts of all my ex-boyfriends, which I highly recommend doing because... why not? And of course, perhaps most importantly, leaning on the support of my friends and social network has been huge.

Because although most of us are unable to see many of our friends or family members in person right now, maintaining that connection is even more important. In fact, the World Health Organization prefers to use the term "physical distancing" instead of "social distancing," to emphasize the fact that socially, we're still in this together — and there are many options to help us stay socially connected despite the current circumstances.

But admittedly, staying social while social distancing takes some added effort and creativity — it's not as easy as simply swinging by your friend's place for dinner or hitting happy hour after work anymore. We now have to think about interesting ways to connect virtually. And if you're looking for a little inspiration on ways to stay connected, it can be helpful to look to astrology.

Read on to find out how to stay social while social distancing, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries: Quarantine Challenges

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your Instagram feed and story cycle are likely full of people embarking on various viral "quarantine challenges" — whether it's dance challenges or push-up challenges. As a competitive Aries, you're sure to have some fun by getting in on the action. Participate in as many as you can handle — and tag your friends with some encouraging asks to do the same.

Taurus: Virtual Book Clubs

Tina Gong/Bustle

Curling up in bed with snacks, cozy blankets, and a Netflix queue is totally fine by you, Taurus — by why not switch things up by burning through a few good books and connecting with friends? There are lots of virtual book clubs you can join right now. Or if you're feeling inspired, put your good taste to good use and start your own book club.

Gemini: Memes

Tina Gong/Bustle

Memes seem to bring people together in times of hardships. And you're likely a master of them, Gemini. Your quick wit and sharp sense of humor makes you the perfect conduit for memes that will bring a smile to your friends' faces. So put your meme collection to good use and start sending them out as text conversation starters.

Cancer: Snail Mail

Tina Gong/Bustle

You love to keep things old school, Cancer, so go fully classic and send your friends some love via good old-fashioned snail mail. Whip out your cutest stationary and your middle school sticker collection and get creative by writing some sweet, personalized notes to all your friends.

Leo: Lip Sync Battles & Karaoke Parties

Tina Gong/Bustle

If Broadway stars can make lip sync videos from their quarantine quarters, well then, surely a Leo can! You can't keep all that talent and sparkle bottled up inside without a little release, so host a virtual karaoke party or lip sync battle and let the good times (and the Mariah Carey solos) roll.

Virgo: Virtual Group Exercise Classes

Tina Gong/Bustle

Maintaining a healthy routine is important to you, Virgo, so get in your daily dose of fitness by participating in virtual group exercise classes. Many fitness instructors and gyms have moved their sessions to an online format for a lower cost (or sometimes even for free). You can even join the fun via Instagram live sessions or on other platforms for a greater sense of community.

Libra: Throw A Zoom Happy Hour

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're a social butterfly, Libra, so keeping distance in your social life is probably a foreign concept to you. But you're bound to find a way to bring some highly-curated social time back into your friends' lives. The perfect way to do that? Host a Zoom happy hour. Pick a date and time, and have a great time sipping a beverage of choice with pals via the interwebs.

Scorpio: Classic FaceTime or Skype Calls

Tina Gong/Bustle

Maintaining intimate relationships with the people closest to you is important, Scorpio, so give yourself some face-to-face and heart-to-heart time with your best pals. No need for anything fancy — simply using FaceTime or Skype on your phone or laptop can allow you much-needed bonding time with your inner circle.

Sagittarius: Hit Instagram Live

Tina Gong/Bustle

You've got a big personality, Sag, so don't hide it from the world just because you're stuck indoors. It seems like everyone's going live on Instagram out of sheer boredom and a craving for connection — but you always have something interesting to say. So say it! Whether it's showing off your dance moves or cooking a meal live, you're sure to foster connection and let everyone in on your happy-go-lucky energy.

Capricorn: Throw A Zoom Game Night

Tina Gong/Bustle

Cap, you need to take your mind off the stresses of our current situation and have a good old-fashioned bonding night with your friends. Keep things a little lighter by hosting a virtual game night. Whether it's a game that everyone owns (Apples to Apples, anyone?) or choose one that doesn't require any materials (Truth or Dare, if I may), you and your friends can have a great time and you can take your mind off things.

Aquarius: Keep Up On Reddit

Tina Gong/Bustle

You tend to be a loner, Aquarius, so you may find yourself more able to adapt to the current changes. That said, your inquiring mind always wants to know more, so keep yourself entertained and social by connecting with people on Reddit or another online forum that reflects your interests. Sparking up interesting conversations with people who are passionate about the same things you are can boost your spirits.

Pisces: Get Creative

Tina Gong/Bustle

Expressing yourself through art has always been therapeutic, Pisces, so connecting with friends via art is a great way to stay social while also soothing your worries. There are lots of quarantine art challenges that you and your friends can join (or that you can join solo!). Hashtags like #QuarantineArtClub are a great place to get started.