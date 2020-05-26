When it comes to wearing sunglasses with a face mask, one of the biggest challenges is to avoid fogging of the lenses. The glasses will fog when air is trapped behind the frame when it flows upwards from your mask, resulting in a change of air temperature and condensation that prevents you from being able to see. A poorly fit face mask is often the culprit of the issue, allowing too much air to escape upwards. But there are also better choices that you can make when it comes to your sunglass style.

When searching for the perfect sunglasses to wear with a face mask, it’s time to throw some of the sportier trends away in favor for a more classic, flat shape. Side ventilation is a must, which is hard to come by with frames that wrap around the side of your face in an aerodynamic way. The solution? Consider styles like wayfarers, Aviators, straight cat-eye frames and more. Your options are seemingly endless, as long as you have a little room to breathe between the front panel and the sides.

Ahead, find some of the chicest sunglasses out there, just in time for Summer. And the best part is, they’ll all be perfectly easy to wear with a mask — and you’ll love them long after that mask is no longer a requirement.

Ray-Ban Original Aviator 58mm Sunglasses $123 | Shopbop See on Shopbop There's nothing like the true sporty classic and these iconic frames are mask-friendly.

Miu Miu Délice Sunglasses $340 | Miu Miu See on Miu Miu Channel your inner flower child with these '70s style shades that offer plenty of coverage.

J.Crew Carnival Round Sunglasses $65 | J.Crew See on J.Crew Round sunnies that really make a statement and allow air ventilation on either side.

Warby Parker Durand Sunglasses $95 | Warby Parker See on Warby Parker Consider a clear frame for a twist on a timeless shape.

Le Specs Entitlement Cat-Eye Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses $49 | Net-a-Porter See on Net-a-Porter A subtle cat-eye and thin temples will always do the trick.

The Row x Oliver Peoples Brooktree Round-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses $460 | Net-a-Porter See on Net-a-Porter Opt for a slightly rounder take on the cat-eye if you want to turn heads while avoiding a fogged-out lens due to your mask.

Zara Acetate Tortoiseshell Effect Glasses $50 | Zara See on Zara Go bold with a thicker frame when choosing your oversized sunnies.

Victoria Beckham Loop Aviators $460 | Shopbop See on Shopbop In the search for the perfect Aviators, consider a bright blue lens for a change.