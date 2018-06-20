How To Stream Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj's "The Light Is Coming" Music Video

After teasing that new music was coming soon, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj dropped a new song on June 20 that will give their fans something to sing along to all summer long. While the new tune is certainly a bop, finding the music video for Grande and Minaj's "The Light Is Coming" has seemingly become quite the challenge for fans who took to the internet to catch a glimpse of what Grande's latest offering was all about.

The visual, which People indicates was directed by Dave Myers, was released on Wednesday morning along with the pre-order of Grande's upcoming fourth studio album, Sweetener, and can only be found exclusively on Reebok's website via Vevo at the moment. The athletic company is sharing the new project as part of a contest where fans can register win a pair of the sneakers that Grande has on in the video.

Women's Wear Daily indicates that Grande entered a yearlong partnership with the brand last September, becoming one of the brand's most famous global ambassadors. Meanwhile, High Snobiety notes that Grande joined the likes of Nina Dobrev, Gigi Hadid and Amber Rose to become one of Reebok's top women's advocates in the 12-month deal.

Last Fall, Grande commented pairing up with the brand in a press release which read:

"Like Reebok, I fiercely stand for those who express themselves, celebrate their individuality and push boundaries. I'm an advocate for people accepting themselves for who they are. Reebok’s message of enabling and encouraging self-belief and self-betterment is something I fundamentally live by. I’m honored to partner with a brand whose mission is to inspire people to be the best possible version of themselves."

In support of her recent musical release, "The Light Is Coming," Grande posted a pic of the tune's artwork along with a snippet of the music video on both Instagram and Twitter.

"The Light Is Coming" is the follow-up to Grande's "No Tears Left to Cry," which was released on April 20 as the lead single for the forthcoming album. Grande first teased track, which was produced by Pharrell Williams at the Billboard Music Awards this past May. At the end of her performance at the awards ceremony, the words “The Light Is Coming” flashed across the screen after she finished singing "Not Tears Left to Cry," according to Billboard.

Last month, the 24-year-old singer also previewed the song in a clip which was posted to both Twitter and Instagram where she lip synced to Minaj’s opening verse. Along with the new song, Grande revealed that Sweetener will make its big debut on August 17. She revealed the album's cover which also features an inverted photo of Grande similar to the layout of the single's artwork.

The former Nickelodeon star explained the reason for the upside-down photo choice on Twitter. Responding to a fan's inquiry about the snapshot, Grade revealed:

"I showed Aaron a photo and he was sitting opposite me and he said, 'I even love it upsidedown' and that was kind of it for me. At the time, I had been feeling v 'upsidedown' for a while and the simplicity of that was like, 'Oh duh, wow. My bestie a genius.' Everything clicked after that."

"The Light Is Coming" is just one of two songs that frequent collaborators, Grande and Minaj will be releasing on their respective albums which are both due to drop later on this summer. On June 14, Minaj released "Bed" the second single from her forthcoming album Queen, which features Grande on the hook. The pair have, in the past, teamed up on hits like "Bang Bang," "Side To Side," and "Get On Your Knees." "The Light Is Coming" has become their fifth joint effort overall.

Arianators and Barbz certainly have a lot to look forward to this summer with the release of new music from both Grande and Minaj on the horizon. With "The Light Is Coming" making its official debut, fans will have to wait to find out what's to come of the duo's second visual release "Bed" when it arrives in the very near future.