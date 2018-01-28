How To Stream The 2018 Grammys Online & Catch All The History-Making Performances

The Grammys are unique among awards shows, because the performances are almost more of a draw than the actual trophies. And even though there's no head-to-head battle this year that's quite like the Beyoncé and Adele matchup of 2017, that doesn't mean that there's no reason to stream the 2018 Grammys, which air Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET. In fact, there are plenty of reasons why you won't want to miss the awards this year. And not having a TV shouldn't keep you from watching the ceremony.

Ed Sheeran's juggernaut pop hits were shockingly left out of the major categories this year, and Taylor Swift's latest album Reputation doesn't even qualify for consideration until the 2019 awards, but so many of the year's biggest music stories will be represented on that stage. Take, for example, the fact that debut artist Sza is the most-nominated female performer, pulling down nods that include the Best New Artist award. Or that Cardi B., after a triumphant summer hit with "Bodak Yellow," managed to net two Grammy nominations of her own.

In addition to those rookies, there are also plenty of veterans who'll be getting in on the fun. The Grammys' opening performance alone will be incredible — Kendrick Lamar will be joining U2 and scomedian Dave Chappelle to open the show, according to E! News. Throughout the rest of the show, there will be huge stars like Rihanna, DJ Khaled, and Pink. Album of the Year nominee Childish Gambino (Donald Glover) is slated to perform, and so is Elton John. Plus, nominee Jay Z will be honored the night before with the Salute to Industry Icons Award, which could potentially show that his album, 4:44, is already popular with the academy and give him the edge for the first hip-hop Album of the Year since OutKast won in 2004. So, if that's enough to persuade you to tune in, here are all of the places you can stream the 2018 awards.

CBS All Access

If you already subscribe to CBS' paid streaming service, congratulations — you've unlocked one of the easiest and most straightforward ways to watch the awards. Simply use your go-to device and get streaming in real time. (Pro tip: if you don't already have an account, they still offer a one-week free trial that can be activated immediately.)

CBS.com

If you don't subscribe to All-Access but do have a cable package (or... know someone with deeper pockets who has a cable package), CBS' website will let you stream the awards after logging in with your account.

Facebook

If your favorite part of the awards are the fanciful (and occasionally, frightful) red carpet looks, you can stream the Grammys red carpet on the Recording Academy or CBS' Facebook pages, so you don't have to wait even a second before registering your delight or your complaints with a comment or a reaction on the live feed.

Roku, Apple TV, FireTV, Or Chromecast

You'll still need to use the CBS All Access app on these streaming platforms, but if this is how you prefer to stream your shows, no alternate device is needed.

PS4 Or Xbox

You can also find CBS All Access available through your game console app stores, so you can stream all of the performances and play a little Dark Souls 3 without even switching your TV's input source.

NOT SlingTV

Unfortunately, you cannot use SlingTV to stream CBS after a deal between Dish and the network reportedly fell through in late 2017. Unfortunately, that means if you're a Sling devotee, you'll need to find an alternative way to stream music's most eventful night... because regardless of your streaming service loyalty, you don't want to miss the Grammys.