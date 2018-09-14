How To Submit Freelance Pitches To Bustle

Want to write for Bustle? We want you to write for us, too. Read on for our general pitching guidelines, as well as current needs and guidelines for each of our verticals: Books, Lifestyle, Entertainment, Fashion & Beauty, and News & Politics. Please only send pitches; do not send full drafts of stories/op-eds.

In any pitch to Bustle, please include the following:

A sample headline for the piece.

A 2-3 sentence description of the angle of the piece.

Your plan for photos, if applicable.

Sources for the piece that you know you have access to.

Clips, if you have not written for Bustle before.

Your standard rate.

BOOKS

We are currently accepting pitches for:

First-person essays about literature and identity pieces about your relationship to literature.

Reported pieces with a minimum of three sources.

Author interviews.

Coverage of new books, preferably by women and gender nonconforming authors, will be prioritized.

We are not currently accepting pitches for:

Reading lists.

Examples of past freelance stories that have appeared on Bustle:

Contact: Senior Books Editor Cristina Arreola: cristina+pitches@bustle.com

LIFESTYLE

We are currently accepting pitches for:

Personal essays and reported pieces (reported pieces must include at least 3 sources) about health, mental health, relationships, and identity.

We are not currently accepting pitches for:

Listicles.

News stories pegged to new studies or viral trends; however, if it’s a unique take or first-person essay related to news story, we will consider it.

Examples of past freelance stories that have appeared on Bustle:

Contact:

For sex & relationships pitches, Senior Editor Michelle Toglia: michelle+pitches@bustle.com

For health, mental health, and identity pitches, Associate Editor Melanie Mignucci: melanie.mignucci+pitches@bustle.com

For general lifestyle pitches, Deputy Editor Kathryn Kattalia: kathryn+pitches@bustle.com

ENTERTAINMENT

We are currently accepting pitches for:

First-person identity pieces based on timely entertainment news or TV/movie events.

Reported entertainment features.

Festival or junket coverage.

We are not currently accepting pitches for:

Entertainment watch lists (Ex: "13 Rom-Coms To Watch On Netflix").

Examples of past freelance stories that have appeared on Bustle:

Contact:

For movies pitches, Movies Editor Sage Young: sage.young@bustle.com

For TV pitches, TV Editor Sam Rollins: samantha.rollins@bustle.com

For general entertainment pitches, Deputy Editor Allison Piwowarski: allison@bustle.com

FASHION & BEAUTY

We are not currently accepting pitches for the fashion or beauty verticals. Please check back regularly for updates.

NEWS & POLITICS

We are currently accepting pitches for:

Op-eds (600 to 800 words) and reported pieces (up to 1,500 words) that are tied to current news events.

Examples of past freelance stories that have appeared on Bustle:

Contact:

For op-ed pitches, Senior Editor Celia Darrough: celia+pitches@bustle.com

For pitches for reported pieces, Deputy Editor Katie Thompson: catherine.thompson+pitches@bustle.com