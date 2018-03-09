With spring fast approaching, it's also time to spring forward at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 11. This means you'll be gifted with an extra hour of daylight. But, losing just one hour of sleep can seriously mess with your body and mind. However, there are ways to survive daylight saving time, according to experts, to get through spring forward like a boss. Daylight saving time is purposely scheduled on a weekend to mitigate things like traffic accidents, however, Saturday is usually a day that has millennials staying up later than they would during the week. Because, all of the fun things!

While you may not want to miss out on Saturday night shenanigans, staying up late, coupled with losing an hour of sleep, can make you foggy well into the next week. "When we spring forward, our bodies need to quickly adjust to going to bed earlier and this can end up leaving us restless at night and feeling overly tired and groggy the next day," Dr. Mia Finkelston, a board certified family physician who treats patients virtually via telehealth app LiveHealth Online, tells Bustle. "Once this happens, it’s like a domino effect in regards to how we function over the next few days."

Unfortunately, there's no getting around the effects of daylight saving time, but there are ways to make it suck less.