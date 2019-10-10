It's hard for me to remember Instagram before the Stories feature was introduced — it's an easy option for sharing updates and interacting with your followers without the pressure that an Instagram grid post brings. And even though there's no need to think about whether you'll get enough likes, it's still fun to experiment with different styles. In particular, if you're wondering how to change the background color on your Instagram Story, there's a solution so simple you're going to be shocked you didn't know about it already.

Why would you need to change the background color on Stories? When someone tags you in a story and you select Instagram's "Add This to Your Story" option, the app picks a color from the tagged image and makes it the background for your story. Same goes for if you select a photo from your library that doesn't fit the screen perfectly. It's usually a two-shade gradient or single color, but it doesn't always match what you had in mind. If you want to personalize your Story a bit more, replacing the default background with something else is super easy: All it requires is selecting a new background color and holding your finger on the screen. Here's a step-by-step guide.

Add To Your Story

Ayana Lage

If you want to test this out with a tagged story, navigate to your Instagram inbox and select "Add This to Your Story." You only have the option with Stories shared in the last 24 hours, so it has to be something you were tagged in recently.

Once the Instagram Story appears, select the new background color from the bottom of the screen. You can see that I've picked blue based on the dropper in the lower left corner.

Long Press On Your Screen

Ayana Lage

Using one finger, tap your screen and hold your finger still for several seconds — it may take a few tries to get the hang of it, but once you do it correctly, you'll see the background color change. Magic.

Use The Dropper Tool

Ayana Lage

Ayana Lage

If you aren't loving any of the default color options that Instagram offers, you can use the Dropper Tool to select a new background color using the colors in the image you're sharing. Tap the dropper icon in the lower left corner, then pick a color. Long press the screen, and you'll see the color change.

If You're Using The Create Screen ...

Ayana Lage

Instagram's background color tool isn't just for tagged stories — you can also use it when you're utilizing the Create tool. After typing something, select a new background color (as you can see from the dropper, I picked yellow. Then, long press and watch it change.

Ayana Lage

Before I knew about this, I used the marker tool from the top toolbar to painstakingly paint the background of a Story post before sharing it, so let's have a moment of silence for all the time I wasted. Seriously, though — this is going to make sharing Stories so much easier.