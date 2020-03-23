As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact millions of people's everyday lives, one area that seems to be affected across the board is social interaction. Social distancing has probably changed how you chat with friends, attend office meetings, and go on dates, among other things. And in lieu of attempts to slow the spread of COVID-19, Instagram released a Stay Home Sticker on March 21. According to the platform, the new Sticker encourages you to share "how you're staying home and staying safe."

To use Instagram's Stay Home Sticker, simply snap a photo or capture a moment like you usually would for a Story, and then tap the Stickers icon at the top right of your screen. The first sticker you should see is the Stay Home one. Just tap on it, drag it wherever you'd like on your photo or video, and post it to your Story. Whether you're spending that extra time at home playing games with your cats, attempting TikTok dances, or eating up all of your quarantine snacks in one day, you can show off how you're having fun while stuck inside.

Getting access to new Stickers is great by itself, but the Stay Home one has another function. Now, when you open up your Instagram Feed, you'll notice a new Stay Home Story that features a compilation of Stories from friends who are taking part in the initiative. That way, your followers can see how you're entertaining yourself, and you can take a peek at how the friends you follow are doing the same.

Social distancing is meant to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. If you get coronavirus, you could spread it to two more people, according to a study done on coronavirus cases aboard the Princess Diamond cruise ship in February. Additionally, you can spread the virus before you even realize you're sick. While two people may not seem like a large number, it adds up when you consider the millions of people living around you. This is especially true considering the country's already seen what happens when people fail to follow social distancing suggestions.

On March 20, the University of Tampa announced that at least five of its students had tested positive for coronavirus after ignoring social distancing rules and traveling to beaches for spring break. It's cases like these that remind people it's imperative to do your part and take as much precaution as you can while this coronavirus pandemic plays out.

While social distancing and staying home can take a toll on your mental health, it's also an opportunity to build stronger relationships with your friends via the internet. Plus, watching other people's Stay Home Stories might even inspire you to try out some new hobbies to pass the time.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here.