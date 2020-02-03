We're already a month into 2020 and Instagram's new Stories predictive AR filters are still a big hit. While these filters started off as a fun way for users to interact with each other, many brands are using them to create exciting ways for their customers to connect with their products. And now, you can use Starbucks' own Instagram filter to find out which drink you are.

You may think you're a Nitro Cold Brew, but the truth might be that you're actually a Pumpkin Spice Latte. You also might be a Dragon Drink, Americano, Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew, Flat White, Matcha Lemonade, or even Starbucks Hot Chocolate. To find out which one of your favorite Starbucks drinks matches you best, you just have to use the AR filter the way you'd use any other filter and let it do the rest. You can find the filter on the official Starbucks Instagram page under the custom filters tab represented by a smiley face icon with two plus signs on the right hand side of its face. You can try it out for yourself just by tapping it and then hitting "Try It" on the bottom left corner. When you do this, you'll be taken to your Stories camera and you'll see a Starbucks cup dangling over your face with the words "Which Starbucks drink are you?" hovering above. You just have to hit record and figure out the answer by seeing which drink the filter stops at.

Courtesy of Starbucks

If you use the filter once and plan to use it again with friends, you just have to tap at the bottom of the filter where it says "Which Drink?" along with a pull down tab and then you'll see different options. Hitting "Save Effect" will make it available to you to use at the bottom of your screen any time you open up your Stories camera. Then, the next time you're with a friend, you can use the filter while pointing your front camera at both of you the same way you would take a selfie. Each of you will get a different result for which drink you are. But if you don't want to wait for your next hangout to see your friend's result, you also have the option "Send To," which allows you to send the filter directly to your friend so they can try it out themselves and send you their answer.

The filter gives you different results almost every time you use it, so if it says you're a Chai Latte but you think you're actually more of a Pink Drink, you can keep trying until you get a post-worthy response. Or, next time you go to Starbucks and want to switch up your usual order, you can use the Starbucks Instagram filter to make the decision for you. You might just find your new "usual" order in the process.