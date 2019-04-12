It was recently announced that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and U.S. broadcasting legend Oprah Winfrey would be joining forces for a very exciting project. The duo will be teaming up for a brand new mental health TV series, and both Prince Harry and Winfrey will work together as co-creators and executive producers. The series will launch on Apple TV+ in 2020, but what is the new streaming platform? And where will it be available? Here's how to watch Apple TV+ in the UK and everything else you need to know.

As Radio Times reports, Apple first revealed details about Apple TV+ during an official event back in March 2019. The new subscription service can be compared to the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime, and will include original content — all of which will be able to stream or download. Apple TV+ will also give users the option of bundled subscriptions to a variety of other existing channels and platforms. The service is set to debut in the Autumn of 2019 in over 100 countries, and although the UK hasn't been confirmed as one of those countries, it's a safe bet that UK customers will have access to the new service.

Apple TV+ will be available on all Apple products such as iPhones, iPads, Apple computers and Apple’s set-top box. The new streaming platform will also be made available on Samsung, LG, Sony and Vizio Smart TV's.

In a statement, the company's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, Eddy Cue, shared his excitement about the new service. He said, "We’re honoured that the absolute best lineup of storytellers in the world — both in front of and behind the camera — are coming to Apple TV+. We’re thrilled to give viewers a sneak peek of Apple TV+ and cannot wait for them to tune in starting this autumn. Apple TV+ will be home to some of the highest quality original storytelling that TV and movie lovers have seen yet."

As reported by Deadline, Oprah will be at the forefront of original Apple TV+ content, and recently signed a multi-year deal with the tech giant. Winfrey announced that two of her Apple projects include a documentary titled Toxic Labor — which delves into the topic of workplace harassment. The U.S. television icon will also be partnering with Apple to build "the biggest, most vibrant, most stimulating book club on the planet." When speaking about her upcoming projects, Winfrey said, "There has never been a moment quite like this one. We have this unique opportunity to rise to our best selves in how we use and choose to use both our technology and our humanity."

As previously mentioned, Oprah will be collaborating with Prince Harry on a brand new series which focuses on mental health and wellness. News of the upcoming docuseries was announced on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's official Instagram account. The the announcement read, "We are excited to announce that The Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey are partners, co-creators and executive producers on their forthcoming mental health series launching on Apple in 2020."

With a lineup of brand new shows this strong, the debut of Apple TV+ cannot come soon enough. Bring it on.