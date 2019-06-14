New drama Euphoria premieres this month, and it's set to be pretty gritty. Fronting the new series is Zendaya who, at just 21 years old, has already starred in blockbusters such as Spider Man and The Greatest Showman. The series is a coming-of-age tale of sorts, revolving around a group of teenagers as they try navigate "a world of drugs, sex, trauma and social media," as the show's synopsis puts it. With Drake on the bill as one of the executive producers of the show, it will surely be amazing. So here's how to watch Euphoria in the UK.

Living in the UK can have it's downfalls when it comes to US shows. Either the show comes out really late, or we don't get to see the show at all. This means that we often miss out on hit US shows, take Shrill as an example, a show that made waves across the pond and even had British actors in it, but still hasn't yet aired yet. Sob.

Euphoria will begin on Sunday June 16 for U.S viewers and will air at 10 p.m. on HBO on a weekly basis. There is no word on whether Euphoria will air for UK audiences but the Express reports that it is likely that it will air on Sky Atlantic, following in the footsteps of shows like Big Little Lies.

There has been no official confirmation as to whether or not the Express' prediction is true, but all we can do is hope and pray. However, in an interview with one of Euphoria's stars, Storm Reid, Refinery29 reported that "it [Euphoria] will hit UK screens later this year." There is no word on exactly when that might be but at least we know it'll be coming across the pond eventually. Phew.

Bustle has reached out to a rep at HBO to find out what the deal is with Euphoria airing in the UK, and whether we can expect it anytime soon. I'll get back to you if I hear anything.

Having Drake on board as an executive producer is a pretty smart move seeing as he knows a thing or two about teen dramas. Drake starred on the Canadian teen soap Degrassi: The Next Generation where he played basketball star Jimmy Brooks.

Euphoria's director and creator Sam Levinson told the Hollywood Reporter "there are going to be parents who are going to be totally fucking freaked out," and he was exactly right with Parents Television Council president Tim Winter stating that "appears to be overtly, intentionally marketing extremely graphic adult content — sex, violence, profanity and drug use — to teens and preteens." The show is set to be pretty graphic and Refinery29 have said that you see 30 penises in just one episode. Blimey. It seems that the intention behind this was to shock, think of it as the U.S' answer to Skins — just with a lot more nudity.

Along with Zendaya, the cast will include Maude Apatow (Girls), Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney (Sharp Objects).