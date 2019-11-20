Gritty U.S. crime drama Godfather of Harlem stars Academy Award-winner Forest Whitaker as the infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson, who returns to the troubled neighbourhood he once ruled after a 10-year stint in prison. The series was met with rave reviews upon its debut on Epix over in the states, and if you're wondering how to get in on the action, here's how to watch Godfather of Harlem in the UK.

Unfortunately, the series is not currently available to watch on this side of the pond, and details surrounding Godfather of Harlem's UK release are so far pretty scarce. However, the first season is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video over in the U.S., so fingers crossed the UK platform eventually follows suit. I have reached out to Epix for comment, and will update with any new information once it becomes available.

As The Wrap reports, the series takes place in the early 1960s, and follows crime boss Bumpy Johnson as he returns from prison to his hometown of Harlem. During his decade-long sentence, Johnson discovers that the town he once ruled is in shambles, and now largely controlled by the Italian mob. In an attempt to regain his dominance, Johnson decides to take the Genovese crime family head on, and when doing so, forms an alliance with a local radical preacher, Malcolm X. An official synopsis of Godfather of Harlem describes the crime drama as being a "collision of the criminal underworld" during one of "the most tumultuous times in American history."

TV Guide Trailers on YouTube

As mentioned previously, the cast is fronted by Oscar-winner Forest Whitaker, who is joined throughout the series by the likes of Jurassic World's Vincent D’Onofrio, Selma actor Nigél Thatch, Baywatch star lfenesh Hadera, Law & Order's Paul Sorvino, and many more. As Deadline reports, the U.S. series is based on the true story of Bumpy Johnson, a notorious figure who has enjoyed his fair share of on-screen portrayals, most notably in the 2007 crime flick American Gangster. Separating itself from previous depictions of Johnson's life, Godfather of Harlem aims to accurately portray the crime bosses history, and viewers could have a lot to look ahead to, as producers have set out plans for five full seasons, all of which lead up to the year of Bumpy's death.

So, although we're still waiting on news of a UK release date, this U.S. drama sounds like some must-watch telly, and I cannot wait to dive straight into this true-crime TV epic.