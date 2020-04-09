Following the debut of Netflix's Tiger King, the world has become immersed in the shenanigans of eccentric zoo-owner Joe Exotic. With each passing day, a continuous flow of bizarre twists to his story seem to emerge, and if you were left reeling after the 7-part docuseries, you're in luck, because Joe Exotic's full Tiger King wedding is available to stream online.

The 23-minute clip displays the three-way ceremony between Joe, John Finlay, and Travis Maldonado. The wedding was briefly featured in the Netflix doc, however, the entire 2014 nuptials can be enjoyed on Exotic's Youtube Channel. The video has amounted more than 250,000 views so far, and if you're familiar with the docuseries, the ceremony is precisely what you'd anticipate from the self-proclaimed Tiger King.

Wearing matching pink shirts, the trio are shown exchanging rings, lighting candles, and celebrating with family and friends. However, as The Sun reports, the marriage between the throuple was short-lived.

After striking up a relationship with a female co-worker, Finlay eventually split from the famed zoo-owner, and in a tragic turn of events, Travis passed away in 2017 after accidentally shooting himself dead in the zoo's gift shop. Just two months later, Joe tied the knot once again with 19 year-old Dillon Passage, who he had first met online.

JoeExoticTV on YouTube

Joe and Dillon eventually left the beloved zoo, and moved to Gulf Breeze, Florida, where they lived for two years. Joe was later arrested in 2018, and the pair are reportedly still together.

Ex-husband Finlay recently addressed the possibility of a Tiger King film adaptation, and revealed that Magic Mike's Channing Tatum would be an ideal choice to portray him on the big screen.

"He’s always had a special place in my heart," Finlay told People, before adding, "he would probably be a good choice because with a beard he can look like me, and he can relate to me."