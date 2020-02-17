For a publisher established in 1939, Archie Comics sure is having a 21st-century renaissance. Thanks to the uber-success of shows like Riverdale and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, a whole new generation has grown to adore the all-American characters. With both series still going strong, it’s no surprise that another iconic character of the universe is being brought to the small screen. So here’s how to watch Katy Keene in the UK, because you need to be introduced to this fashionista.

Viewers of Riverdale got their first glimpse of Katy in the 12th episode of season four, which is currently airing on The CW. Fans didn’t have long to wait for Katy’s own series, which aired the day after her introduction on Riverdale (Feb. 6). And if you cast your mind back to season 3, you’ll remember that Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) left the small town in search of her dreams, and it turns out she’s found them alongside Katy in New York City. The musical-comedy stylings of Katy Keene will stray away from its predecessors, as the show follows the lives of Katy and her friends navigating the Big Apple with dreams of stardom.

While UK viewers can expect to catch up with the Riverdale crew in May, it doesn’t look too certain whether Katy Keene will be part of Netflix’s Archie Comics roster. To see whether Netflix has any info on this, I reached out to a rep for the streaming service. I’ve yet to hear back, but I’ll let you know when I do.

The CW Network on YouTube

But as Elite Daily reports, Netflix’s current agreement with The CW’s parent companies “won’t be renewed when it expires this spring.” This means future shows from The CW will be available for other streaming giants to snap up, which already seems to be the case as TV Guide reports that HBO Max has the rights for Katy Keene, alongside Batwoman and Nancy Drew.

HBO’s streaming service will debut in May 2020, and it’s not yet known whether it’ll be available in the UK. But since HBO broadcasts its shows through Sky and NOW TV in the UK, it’s more than likely that Katy Keene will be available via channels like Sky Atlantic or Comedy.