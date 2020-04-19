New Los Angeles resident and former royal Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex will give her first TV appearance after her exit from the British royal family on Monday, April 20. Meghan will appear on ABC’s Good Morning America in a pre-recorded interview that touches on her work on Elephant, the Disney+ documentary directed by Mark Linfield and Vanessa Berlowitz that she provided narration for.

Per the ABC TV spot captured by a Meghan and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex fan account, Meghan will offer an “exclusive first look” at the documentary that follows a herd of African elephants as they journey across Africa’s Kalahari Desert. The documentary dropped on April 3, and marked Meghan’s first gig since she and Harry stepped down as senior members of the royal family on March 31. In exchange for Meghan’s voiceover work, Disney donated to Elephants Without Borders, a charity dedicated to wildlife conservation in Botswana.

To watch Meghan’s Elephant interview, tune in to Good Morning America on ABC between 7 a.m. through 9 a.m. To stream the interview online, ABC’s website and Good Morning America’s YouTube page often upload TV interviews after it airs. Episodes of GMA are also available to stream on Hulu for those with a subscription.

Walt Disney Studios on YouTube

Prior to the release of Elephant, Berlowitz explained why the project resonated with Meghan in an interview with People on April 2. “She was absolutely intrigued by the elephants, and transfixed, especially by the female empowerment side,” the director said. “How important the matriarchs are to the story; it really is all about female leadership. It’s a different form of power… She was absolutely fascinated by that.”

On how the birth of Archie informed her experience, Berlowitz said, “You could totally tell she was identifying with [the elephants] Shani and Jojo, and keeping little ones in tow.” She added, “She felt like a normal mom going through the normal trials and tribulations of bringing up a baby, like one of us.”

The upcoming GMA interview comes after Meghan and Harry delivered groceries to Los Angeles residents on behalf of the nonprofit organization Project Angel Food on April 16. Donned in face coverings and latex gloves, the duo — who made the move from Canada to California in late March — delivered meals to at-risk individuals in West Hollywood amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Despite no longer being a senior member of the royal family, Meghan continues to dedicate her time to the causes that matter most to her and Harry — so it's only fitting that her first post-royal exit TV appearance will see her talking about animal conservation.