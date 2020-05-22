Academy Award-winner Cate Blanchett stars as political activist Phyllis Schlafly in the U.S. drama, Mrs America. Based on a true story, the series centres around Schlafly's strong opposition to the women’s liberation movement, and first debuted over in the States earlier this year. But when will the drama arrive on this side of the pond? Well, the series is indeed on the way, and here's how to watch Mrs America in the UK.

As the Radio Times reports, the drama premiered on the U.S. streaming service Hulu back in April, and will air on BBC Two here in the UK. Unfortunately, an exact release date is yet to be announced by the broadcaster. Although, Mrs America is expected to begin airing on the channel later this year.

I have reached out to the BBC for comment regarding the show's UK debut, and will update with any new information once it becomes available.

As previously mentioned, the series centres around political activist Phyllis Schlafly, who became a prominent figure in the 1970s due to her overt opposition to the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) in America. Schlafly stood firmly against equal rights for women, holding the belief that a societal change of this nature would be damaging. After fronting the campaign Stop Taking Our Privileges (STOP), Phyllis successfully managed to throw a spanner into the amendment, and a boatload of controversy soon followed.

Joining Blanchett in the show's A-list cast in Bridesmaids star Rose Bryne, political and feminist figure Gloria Steinem, Orange is the New Black's Uzo Aduba, The Hunger Games star Elizabeth Banks, American Horror Story's Sarah Paulson, Tracey Ullman, and more.

In a piece for the New York Times, Blanchett opened up about her latest on-screen portrayal, explaining that herself and Schlafly are on opposite ends of the cultural and political spectrum.

"Schlafly and I are, let’s say, two guests you wouldn’t invite to the same dinner party," Blancett wrote, adding that this is in large part what drew her to the character.

"That was precisely why I was attracted to the role. I was drawn to investigate, illuminate, make sense of and hopefully understand the apparent gap between us."

Mrs America arrives on BBC Two later this year.