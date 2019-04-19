The Canadian thriller Secrets in a Small Town follows the story of a mother who sets out on a search for her missing daughter, who vanished after a botched basketball team hazing. The Lifetime original movie stars Kate Drummond and Rya Kihlstedt, and premiered in the U.S. on April 13. You might be wondering how to watch Secrets In A Small Town in the UK, so, here's everything you need to know about the 2019 Lifetime film.

There isn't currently any news in regards to a UK release date for Secrets of a Small Town. I have reached out for comment on the matter, and will update with any new information once it becomes available. However, viewers in the UK do have access to the Lifetime TV channel and might want to keep an eye out for Secrets of a Small Town. As previously reported by Bustle, Lifetime is actually an American television channel, but it is available to watch in the UK. You can find Lifetime on Sky channel 164, BT TV channel 329, Virgin TV users can watch on channel 208, and Talk Talk TV customers can enjoy lifetime on channel 329.

The channel's on demand app, which allows viewers to catch up with all Lifetime content, is not currently available for download in the UK.

Canadian Film Fest on YouTube

According to Deadline, filming for the Secrets in a Small Town began back in 2018, and was known under its original working title, Nowhere. The film first premiered at the 2019 Canadian Film Festival on Friday, March 22. As reported by the festival's official website, Secrets in a Small Town was directed by Thomas Michael, and stars Kate Drummond, Rya Kihlstedt, Al Mukadam, Ron Lea, Nell Verlaque, and Joelle Farrow. Drummond stars as a mother who embarks on a desperate search for her missing teenage daughter, who disappeared after a basketball team hazing went wrong. Kihlstedt portrays the missing girl's coach, who lends a hand in the search, whilst also protecting her team.

A synopsis on the Canadian Film Fest website reads:

"Widowed mother Claire moves her teenage daughter, Sarah, from Chicago to the small town of Mattawa for a fresh start. She is overjoyed when Sarah makes the varsity basketball team. But after 'Initiation Night,' Claire’s daughter vanishes… Claire begins a frantic search for Sarah and encounters a less than helpful response from the town. Suspecting she isn't being told the whole story and with the clock ticking, Claire will stop at nothing to uncover the truth behind her daughter's disappearance."

Lifetime

The Lifetime original was co-written by Paolo Mancini and director Thomas Michael, reports Deadline, and viewers across to pond have already been expressing their thoughts on Secrets in a Small Town across social media following its U.S. release on April 13.

If the reactions of American viewers gives us Brits any indication, Secrets in a Small Town could be one Lifetime original movie worth looking out for — and I can't wait to sink my teeth into this one upon its UK release.