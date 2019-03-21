If you like female-led comedies then hold onto your hats because the new series Shrill is here and you don't want to miss it. The series follows a young woman named Annie as she tries to change her life and make it as a journalist with a horrible boss. She juggles ill parents, a string of bad relationships and general life along the way. Sound like your kind of show? Mine too. And with the actor-turned-producer Elizabeth Banks serving as one of the executives on the show, it looks like there is little the show can do wrong. But how can you watch Shrill in the UK?

Shrill launched for U.S, audiences on streaming platform Hulu on March 15 but sadly, it looks like the UK will have to wait a little longer. At the moment, you can't watch Hulu outside of the U.S. and at present there has been no word on a UK release date. I have contacted a representative of Hulu for comment and will update you as soon as I hear back. But I am hoping due to the huge buzz around the series, Shrill will be picked up by a UK channel pretty soon. And as The Express reports, previously Hulu originals like The Handmaid's Tale and The First have aired on Channel 4 several months after they premiered in the U.S., so here's hoping Shrill gets the same treatment. Fingers crossed. Scoring a cool 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, it would be rude not to right?

The series is based on journalist and writer Lindy West's memoir on her life as a plus size woman called Shrill: Notes From A Loud Woman. But instead of completely adapting West's story to screen, West worked with a number of people including lead actor SNL's Aidy Bryant, to create the perfect series about body positivity.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

West told The New York Observer, "the idea was to make the best TV show we could make, and so some parts of it came from my life and some parts came from Aidy’s life. Obviously, once you’re in a writers’ room, it’s totally collaborative and you’re pulling from all kinds of people’s ideas and experiences." See what girl power can do. The way the series so honestly shows fat phobia and body positivity is really a perspective we haven't yet seen done well on TV. Although Annie herself doesn't have a problem with her weight, fatphobia seems to strike her from all angles; her boyfriend, boss and parents, who encourage her to go on a super restrictive diet.

West told The Observer that she wanted Shrill to be different from other comedies saying, "it was really important to me to have true, meaningful diversity in the cast and in the writers’ room and in the crew — to make sure we really are making a show that isn’t just for straight white people" and West did exactly that. Black British actor Lolly Adefope (it's like I was meant to love this show) plays Annie's best friend Fran, but really defies the stereotype of the black best friend. Can I get an Amen?

Hulu on YouTube

It's so refreshing to see a black woman get to play someone with depth and not just a one dimensional figure there to support the storyline with "ghetto" quips or to tick a diversity box. Fran, Annie, and their friendship are seriously relatable AF.

To say this series is a breath of fresh air would be an understatement. It feels like we asked and they listened. We needed to see this depiction of female friendship and body positivity. Shrill needs a UK channel, sharpish.