The 2019 Golden Globes are upon us — and with them, lots of fashions and lewks that viewers will be discussing and tweeting about in real time and for days to come. You'll definitely want to stream the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet so you can get in on all of the fashion action. The Hollywood prize-giving ceremony takes take place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles this Sunday, Jan. 6. The actual broadcast airs at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

Plan to plop on the couch and tune in several hours early for red carpet coverage. You so DO NOT want miss a single dress, suit, outfit, ensemble, makeup look, or hairstyle.

It's totally cool if you're only minimally interested in who takes home what award and are instead fully focused on the clothes. There are plenty of ways and means in which watch — depending on the depth and level of coverage you seek and prefer.

If it's serious sartorial analysis of every fashion moment you seek, tune into E!'s comprehensive and complete coverage. E!'s traditional TV coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT with E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

Kristin Cavallari, Jeannie Mai, Brad Goreski, Kristin Dos Santos, and Zanna Roberts Rassi will all serve as featured commentators during the countdown.

Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic will then be in full reporting mode for E! Live From the Red Carpet. The dynamic duo will be joined by Morgan Stewart and Nina Parker, the latter of which will also participate in the pre-show.

If you don't own a TV or have cable, you can also catch the clothes via multiple digital methods. E! Stream: The Red Carpet will be helmed by Erin Lim, Will Marfuggi, and Justin Sylvester. This particular stream is viewable via the E! News' Twitter and via eonline.com at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. It runs for two hours ahead of the Globes.

You can also stream Golden Globes fashion and reed carpet coverage via Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube, NBC.com, or the NBC app.

There's also another awesome way to enjoy the fashions and that's through your mobile phone. Scroll through the Twitter and Instagram feeds of your fave celebs. They often post shots while getting ready for awards shows — teasing their outfits before their official arrivals. You can also follow the #goldenglobes2019 hashtag — or some variety of such — for more fashion. You are bound to stumble on all of the lewks and killer behind-the-scenes fun. You might also pick up on some beauty tips, since stars love to share their "getting ready" process via their social feeds.

It's certainly worth remembering that Hollywood's elite made a strong and cohesive statement about sexual harassment and sexism in the workplace by supporting the #MeToo movement at the 2018 Golden Globes. Celebs wore black attire in a show of solidarity. The Time's Up pins were prevalent. It was an impactful and unified moment. 2019 Golden Globes viewers will certainly be paying attention and looking for any similar displays and activism.