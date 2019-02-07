How To Watch The 2019 Grammys Red Carpet No Matter Where You Are

We are officially in the awards season circuit, and the next award show up on the roster is the Grammys. You can watch your favorite artists gather together to celebrate the best in the industry on Feb. 10, and see the most style-conscious celebs pass each other in L.A. by tuning into the 2019 Grammys red carpet. With heavy-hitting A-listers like Beyonce, Rihanna, and Cardi B being present, you know that it's going to be a sartorial event way before everyone takes their seats at the event.

But how to watch the 2019 Grammys red carpet? With so many fashionable artists under one roof, you're going to want to have a game plan drafted on how to catch their carefully curated looks. Luckily for us, we have a lot of options when it comes to tuning in.

You can go the easy route and pull up GRAMMY.com on your browser and simply watch a live stream of the Los Angeles-based red carpet directly on the website. They will air the arrivals and interviews two hours earlier, starting on 5:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. CT.

As always, you can also count on E! to do their own air coverage as well, where hosts Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest will conduct a red carpet special starting at 6 p.m. ET. And seeing how the program will be hosted on CBS, the network will also have their own red carpet pre-show, ready to talk about music and designers alike. You can catch their live-stream on the CBS All Access platform, and while you don't need a cable provider, you do need a subscription.

The awards show will be hosted by 15-time GRAMMY winner Alicia Keys, and will air live on Sunday, Feb. 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT on CBS. There is also an exciting lineup of artists performing at the awards show, where big names like Cardi B, Janelle Monáe, Shawn Mendes, Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Post Malone with The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Brandi Carlile, H.E.R., Kacey Musgraves, and Dan + Shay are all slated to play.

When it comes to the red carpet, all you have to do is look back to the 2018 Grammys to see that it's not an event to be missed. To start with, who could forget Beyonce's custom black Nicolas Jebran dress with a thigh-high slit, which she paired with shoulder sweeping diamond earrings, a swooping hat, and a juice box (which she held for Blue Ivy.)

Cardi B looked like a couture fairy godmother, where she showed up to the red carpet wearing an asymetrical Ashi Studio Fall Couture gown, complete with geometric and structured ruffles.

Singer SZA looked like a fantasy come to life with her frothy and embroidered Atelier Versace gown, complete with matching thigh high slits.

And let's not forget Chrissy Teigen's molten silver Yanina Couture dress, which was very "the '80s meets modern times," and all sorts of chic.

Judging from these past looks, you won't want to sleep on this year's red carpet walk, either.