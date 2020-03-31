Earlier this month, the BAFTA Games Awards changed its format from a red carpet event to an online-stream. But as the coronavirus pandemic has "developed further", as said in a statement sent to Bustle UK, the ceremony will now be a "pre-produced digital show" due to the closures of the Queen Elizabeth Hall and BAFTA Piccadilly. So here's how to watch the BAFTA Games Awards 2020, and what the stream will entail.

Despite the UK lockdown changing the format of the ceremony, it's still taking place on its original date, April 2. As the statement reads, viewers will be able to tune in at 7.30 p.m. this Thursday, through "all major streaming platforms" including YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Twitch. "This Thursday marks the first time BAFTA has presented an Awards show digitally," Amanda Berry OBE, Chief Executive at BAFTA, says. "I am proud that we have been able to adapt the format to ensure we are still able to deliver an exciting celebration of the very best in games."

As the BAFTA Games Awards won't be held in front of a live audience, which would have included the nominees, the announcements of winners and their acceptance speeches will be pre-recorded, "including this year's Fellowship recipient, Hideo Kojima." Kojima's Death Stranding and Remedy Entertainment's Control have both received a whopping 11 nominations, which is the most in the ceremony's history.

GameSpot on YouTube

Hosted by Dara O'Briain, the ceremony will also include new categories such as Animation and Technical Achievement, "which was previously Game Innovation", to fully recognise programmers. The performer category has also been divided into two separate categories, Lead and Supporting Performer, "in order to recognise even more voiceover talent."

This talent will be recognised by players even more so during this current climate, as gaming has become an integral way of losing yourself through different worlds and characters, all brought to life through developers, writers, and voice and motion capture artists. "At a time when the games community have come together like never before to support one another through this difficult time, games are entertaining and connecting people globally more than ever, we are excited to celebrate excellence in this industry," Jo Twist OBE, Chair of the BAFTA Games Committee and CEO of UKIE, says. She added:

"The creativity and skill of all the nominated games is a testament to the talented workforce, and I look forward to seeing who takes home a win this year."