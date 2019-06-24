Let's be honest — even if you found Robert Mueller's special counsel report to be a compelling read, it wasn't exactly an easy one, what with its length and all those redactions. If you want to revisit the report without actually trying to read it again, though, there's a perfect solution for you: a version of it as a play, with a star-studded cast of actors. Here's how to watch the Mueller report play, because it is absolutely how you'll want to spend your Monday evening.

The Investigation: A Search For The Truth In Ten Acts is the work of Law Works, an organization working to "[engage] bipartisan voices and [educate] the public on the importance of the rule of law, the role of the special counsel in the justice system, and the integrity of our judicial institutions." It's a one-night event, and once you see the cast, you'll no longer wonder why they couldn't put together just a few more runs.

Robert Schenkkan, a Pulitzer Prize and Tony winner, put the 10-act play together based on Mueller's report, according to Playbill. The Investigation's cast includes numerous names you'll recognize — Annette Bening, Kyra Sedgwick, Justin Long, Jason Alexander, Kevin Kline, Piper Perabo, John Lithgow, and Zachary Quinto among them, according to Variety.

Alyssa Milano, who has frequently spoken out against Trump, will also join the cast in its live performance. And as Variety wrote, Mark Hamill, Sigourney Weaver, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus will also be taking part. While it may often seem like entertainment events with this kind of star power are always hidden behind exclusive theatre walls with absurdly high ticket prices, Law Works is going a different direction.

Law Works will be streaming The Investigation directly from their website, starting on Monday evening at 9 p.m. on the East Coast, 6 p.m. on the West Coast. You can also watch live streams from Law Works' Twitter feed or Facebook profile. It's all free to anyone who can get online, and both the cast members and President Donald Trump's critics across the internet have been actively publicizing it all day.

"Have you had a chance to read the Mueller Report yet? If not, we hope you’ll watch it instead! The Mueller Report is required reading for every American who cares about defending our democracy," reads a Law Works Facebook post linking to the event stream. "It shows that President Trump likely obstructed justice and that his campaign not only knew Russia wanted them to win, but welcomed it."

The Law Works post refers to the Mueller report as "one of the most important documents in modern American history," and this will certainly be a unique treatment of it — and a far cry from the unsearchable PDF version of the document that the Trump administration initially posted online, as The Hill wrote. At its core, Law Works' show is an effort to introduce as many Americans as possible to the contents of the Mueller Report — and apparently, there were quite a few very talented actors who were willing to get on board with that effort.