Self-isolation is the perfect time to catch up on movies you've missed over the past year, but what about the ones you were looking forward to? Some of 2020's biggest releases been delayed and will come out later this year, while the new Trolls movie is skipping the cinema altogether. So here's how to watch Trolls World Tour in the UK, as we could all use a colourful pick-me-up.

Initially set to release on March 20 in the UK, which was then pushed to April 6, the new Trolls movie joined three other Universal releases in becoming available on-demand. You can now rent Trolls World Tour on Amazon Prime, iTunes, Sky Store, Google Play, Youtube, the BT TV Film Store, and Microsoft. The different platforms all appear to have the same price point (£15.99), but the amount of time you can rent the movie for differs on each – so check the T&Cs ahead of time.

The sequel to 2016's Trolls, World Tour sees Queen Poppy (voiced by Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) discover the vast world of their kind. Following the musical theme of the first, the different lands consist of Trolls modelled after different genres, like Rock, Techno, Pop, and Country. Instead of being threatened by the evil Bergens in the first, Poppy and Branch face Queen Barb and Queen Thrash who want to rule the Troll world with rock music.

Sure, Trolls is certainly marketed towards a younger demographic. But as is custom with kids films, there are a lot of adult jokes that go over their heads. And anyway, Trolls is the perfect excuse to not think about coronavirus for an hour and a half.

At the moment, Trolls, The Invisible Man, The Hunt, and Emma are some of the only new releases that have been made available online. Films like Mulan and No Time To Die have had their dates pushed back to later in the year, depending on how the ongoing situation unfolds. Mulan will now debut on July 24, but there's always the possibility of it being made available to stream on Disney+, just as Artemis Fowl has.